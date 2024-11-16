43 best fitness gifts for the active person in your life

We all know that person whose fitness obsession might as well be a personality trait (maybe, just maybe, that person is me …). Whether they’re always lifting weights at the gym, training for their next race, cruising through new routes on their bike or mastering new yoga poses, it may seem like they have their health and wellness routine on lock. How do you even begin to approach what to give them to support their healthy hobby?

With the boom in the health, wellness and fitness industries over the last few years, you’re in luck. There are dozens of new gym-friendly accessories, portable nutrition supplements, recovery tools, health-and-fitness wearables and comfy kicks out there to strengthen every stage of their fitness journey. We guarantee that there’s something on this list that your fitness fanatic friend doesn’t already have.

We tapped into our network of exercise enthusiasts to round up the best fitness gifts at all price points — from small stocking-stuffer items to big time splurges. Whether you’re surprising a pickleball player, a hiker, a gym rat or anyone in between, this list has you covered. These fitness gifts are made to help your friend or family member level up their lifestyle.

If you’re not quite sure these gifts are what you’re looking for, check out our options for the best gifts for walkers, best gifts for anyone and best self-care gifts, too.

Hyperice Tired muscles meet their match with this lightweight mini massage gun that can pack into bags easily for recovery on-the-go. The Hypervolt Go 2 is decked out with three speeds for customized recovery — but all of them are surprisingly quiet! $129 at Amazon

Bloom Nutrition We all know someone who always has their green juice in hand! Help them out this holiday season with Bloom Greens Stick Packs. Made with 30+ good-for-you ingredients, these packs promote energy and digestion. Don’t worry — with flavors like coconut, mango and berry, they’re anything but grassy tasting. $30 at Amazon

Oiselle What’s the point of having a running watch if you can’t actually see it while you hit the road or trail? Oiselle’s Firecracker Watch Window Gloves keep you layered up without compromising watch visibility. Plus, the tech-friendly fingertips mean you can easily stop and start your run or check messages without freezing your fingers during the chillier months. $36 at Oiselle

BrüMate Sip, sip, hooray! Hydration is key for anyone working out. And this 100% leakproof, sleek straw tumbler makes staying hydrated easier. You’ll get bonus points because it’s dishwasher-safe too! (It also made the cut as one of our favorite water bottles for hitting the gym.) $45 at Amazon

WHOOP Looking for a personalized product that skips the traditional monogram? The WHOOP 4.0 provides personalized progress reports and exercise recommendations as it continually monitors physiological data (think heart rate, skin temperature, daily activity and sleep). $239 at Amazon

Dicks For that someone in your life who is kind of a big dill, the JOOLA Tundra Pickleball Paddle Set is packed with what they need to smash on the court. It comes with two pickleball paddles, four balls and a durable carrying bag. The paddles are made with a fiberglass face and honeycomb core to enhance power and control while playing. Check out our other top picks for pickleball-focused gifts. $90 at Dicks

Trigger Point Performance While a daily massage would be wonderful, foam rolling is the next best thing (we promise!). Soothe sore muscles and prepare for your next workout with this dense foam roller. The hard roller features a 3D grid pattern to help increase blood flow and oxygen that, in turn, can help repair muscles postworkout. $37 at Amazon

Whirly Board It’s always perfect weather inside your home. Whether your recipient is a snowboarder, surfer, wakeboarder or anything in between, they can brush up on their board skills (like spins, fall prevention and board control) during the offseason with this skateboard-shaped balance board. Don’t worry, you don’t have to be into extreme sports to use a Whirly Board! Use it to perform push-ups, planks or weight training to improve your balance and core strength. $160 at Amazon

SPIbelt Let’s say it louder for the people in the back: All leggings and shorts should come with pockets! Sadly, we know that isn’t always the case. When you’re short on pockets, this comfortable running belt holds your essentials, like your phone, wallet, keys, headphones and ChapStick. It’s lightweight and expandable, and doesn’t chafe. $25 at Amazon

Saris Ready, set … adventure! Take your two-wheeler anywhere you go with this lightweight trunk rack that fits 90% of compatible vehicles. Don’t worry about your trusty bike — the rack is equipped with premium bike hold-downs to make sure your bike stays safe and secure while driving. $230 at Amazon

Nordstrom If you’ve ever had a hard training day (or spent a lot of time on your feet at work!), you know comfy footwear can feel heavenly. Kane’s shoe was created specifically for active recovery with specially designed ventilation, comfort and arch support. $85 at Nordstrom

Rumpl Downward-facing dog in a 100-degree room has nothing on Rumpl’s Everywhere Towel. Towel off after a sweaty Vinyasa class with this quick-drying, lightweight towel. It packs up incredibly small so you can easily fit it in with your mat! $30 at Amazon

Peloton Bring the spin class into their home for a big-splurge surprise. With thousands of live and on-demand spin, strength and yoga classes taught by dozens of instructors, the Peloton Bike makes it easy to craft the perfect at-home workout. The Peloton Bike pairs with Apple or Wear OS watches to track progress too. Save $150 with Prime $1,295 at Amazon

Vivobarefoot Give the gift of style and strength this season. The Motus is the first-ever, zero-drop barefoot strength training footwear. The sleek, thin-soled kicks activate more muscles, ligaments and tendons in your feet and ankles and help you really connect with the ground during even the heaviest of lifts. $200 at Amazon

Amazon Whether your friend’s golf game is on par with the pros or they just started visiting the driving range, this book introduces new ways to enjoy the game, including unique experiences, tee shots, how to score a tee time at famous courses and dozens of fun facts. As one Amazon reviewer writes, “So many good ideas for trips to take, courses to play and things to try! Every golfer should have this book, and it is a great gift!” $17 at Amazon

Nordstrom This strappy, moisture-wicking style provides all the right support and stabilization for strength and cardio workouts. Plus, all of Losano’s activewear materials are BPA-free and hypoallergenic. $64 at Nordstrom

Amazon Tune out the noise and tune into the workout. These compact, comfortable earbuds can be customized to fit just right to enjoy crisp audio, balanced bass and full sound. $120 at Amazon

Fuel Goods It’s so satisfying to get surprise mail month after month! The subscription-style RunnerBox is available for six- or 12-month subscriptions and is packed with the best snacks and products hand-selected by pro runners and nutritionists. $126 at Fuel Goods

NoBull The “Saturday jog to bootcamp class followed by a coffee shop date” tradition runs strong. Rather than swap shoes in between, stick with a pair that can do it all. This lightweight, breathable shoe has the right amount of stability for running and strength training and soft, dense cushioning to keep you going all day long. $149 at NoBull

OSTRICH PILLOW A cozy sock is great, but a cozy sock that reduces muscle soreness and swelling, combats fatigue and improves blood flow is even better! These bamboo fiber socks apply a gradual compression of 8–15 mmHg for body-boosting benefits. They’re available in a variety of colors so you can pick the perfect pair. (They also happened to make our list of best compression socks.) $29 at Amazon

The North Face Believe it or not, some folks are dedicated enough to their training cycle to brave sub-zero temperatures for a sweat! Encourage their (crazy?) habit and gift them comfort and warmth with the North Face’s go-to layer for all cold-weather activities. $100 at The North Face

Botnia It’s only fair to treat your body well after working it hard. Botnia’s lightweight oil helps soften skin and protect against environmental stressors. It soothes irritated skin that may result from frequent postworkout showers or cold-weather exposure. $48 at Botnia

Raycon Stay in the zone with Raycon’s over-ear headphones, which deliver a deep bass and active noise cancellation. Their battery life extends up to 45 hours so your recipient doesn’t have to worry about missing their beats when they hit the gym for a longer sweat session. $120 at Amazon

TRX If your friend is working out in a compact area but still looking to get gains, gift the TRX GO Suspension Trainer System. The suspension training system is easy to set up and portable, and provides a full-body workout using only body weight and gravity as resistance. $140 at Amazon

Ruffwear Fido can join for runs and walks with Ruffwear’s Roamer Leash. This leash can be worn around waists for a hands-free leash experience, and the convenient bungee design lets pups explore greater distances. $40 at Amazon

Lagree Fitness If your friend or family member is a Kelsea Ballerini fan, they know she loves Lagree! Take a note from the starlet’s workout routine with the Micro. This lightweight and compact machine can fit into small spaces for a full-body, low-impact, high-intensity workout that strengthens and lengthens. $990 at Amazon

Stakt Stop sliding on carpet and wood floors during at home workouts or in yoga studios. This foldable fitness mat is supportive, comfortable and incredibly packable. When it’s folded, it also doubles as a step stool, yoga block or meditation seat. It’s available in plenty of colors, so you can pick your perfect gift. (It also made our list of best exercise mats.) $88 at Amazon

OURA Fitness tracking has a nice ring to it this season. The Oura smart ring is sleek, disguised as a regular ring and comes in four available finishes. But it doesn’t just look pretty, it also collects valuable data and insights so you can better understand your sleep, heart rate, body temperature, activity readiness and more. $499 at Amazon

Darn Tough Vermont Hikers know that picking the right sock can make or break their time on the trail. Darn Tough’s socks are made with merino wool and provide a performance fit for no slipping, bunching or blistering. And, with Achilles cushioning, they’re super comfy too. $28 at Amazon

Manduka This gift is anything but a stretch! Manduka’s fine-grain cork blocks have an easy-to-grip textured surface and are made without toxic chemicals. As one of Yahoo’s favorite yoga blocks, we know they’ll offer much-needed support during your friend’s go-to Vinyasa class. For an added bonus, the cork for these blocks is sustainably sourced. $24 at Amazon

Hydrow Bring the on-the-water rowing experience to their home. The Hydrow Wave Rower’s crystal-clear touchscreen display transports you around the world into different aquatic experiences. Even better: The rower is designed to make indoor rowing feel like you’re on the water with its electromagnetic drag technology. It’s offered in five unique colors so your friend can make a bold statement. $1,445 at Amazon

Cotopaxi Hat’s off to your friend who hits the slopes. Cotopaxi’s Fleece 5-Panel Hat stays fresh season after season with anti-pilling fleece. Plus, it’s made from 100% recycled polyester so they can enjoy sustainably minded shade and style as they embrace their mountain adventure. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Insoles used to be clunky, but they’ve come a long way! Fulton is bringing orthotics into the modern age with renewable cork. Simply slip these insoles into your shoes or sneakers to maximize your performance and comfort. $52 at Amazon

WTHN Hard workouts deserve dedicated recovery. WTHN’s Acupressure Mat has 200 gentle stimulators that activate points across the body to foster deep relaxation, as well as better relief for stress and pain. The experience can take a little getting used to, but once your recipient gets accustomed to the experience, they’ll be forever grateful for this therapeutic gift. $78 at WTHN

Comrad Socks We all used to joke about getting socks for the holidays, but for the active person in your life, they are truly a treat! Comrad’s performance-centric socks have moisture-wicking mesh to keep feet dry and cool, impact zone cushioning for comfort and targeted compression to stabilize ankles and provide arch support on training days. $16 at Comrad Socks

AT-A-GLANCE Is your friend or family member planning to tackle a big race, a new mountain or a new strength PR? This handy planner helps track goals and habits, acting like a motivating vision board. $17 at Amazon

Clean Simple Eats Clean Simple Eats Protein Powder is crafted with all-natural, no-compromise ingredients, including cold-pressed whey that’s easier for your body to break down and utilize. With flavors like simply vanilla, coconut cream and chocolate brownie batter, you can get something that your recipient will crave without that chalky taste! $65 at Amazon

WeGym Dumbbells are essential to any home gym setup, so why not make them chic? WeGym’s dumbbells feature a soft-textured, anti-slip coating for a secure grip, and their stable square sides keep them steady during floor exercises. Their design also minimizes scratches and scuffs so your friend can keep their home looking as sleek as its equipment. $70 at Amazon

Amika Get out of here, grease! This dry shampoo absorbs sweat, oil and odor so your recipient can make the gym-to-office timeline even quicker on busy mornings! $28 at Amazon

Brrrn Maybe you remember the slide boards from the ’90s? The Brrrn Board+ is the upgraded version offering a fun and functional way to cross-train from the comfort of home. While most cardio workouts (running and cycling, specifically) take place in the sagittal plane, targeting the muscles on the front and back of your body (the quads and hamstrings, for instance), the lateral skating motion performed on a Brrrn Board+ takes place in the frontal plane, targeting the muscles responsible for side-to-side motion (for instance, the abductors and adductors in your legs). This helps round out a workout routine, balance musculature and prevent overuse injuries. Plus, it’s just fun to do and the Brrrn Board+ even comes with free, on-demand workouts and can be paid with FSA/HSA funds (who knew?!). $349 at Brrrn

OXB Lots of people don’t want to think about taking off and putting on jewelry before and after every gym session. OXB Sweatproof Jewelry was created to make that possible — offering high-quality and good-looking jewelry that won’t be ruined or discolored after wearing it during a workout. This personalized bar necklace is the perfect gift for practically any jewelry lover and it can even be engraved with a fitness-focused mantra. Think: “Stronger,” “Keep going,” or “Do hard things.” $98+, depending on chain length at OXB Sweatproof Jewelry

The Entire Gym For anyone who wants a compact, portable home gym that includes a jump rope, weights (adjustable dumbbells and barbell totaling 53 pounds fully assembled), resistance bands, agility cones and even a Bluetooth speaker, The Entire Gym does the trick. Unlike most home weight sets that are too big and bulky to easily move around, this full-body home gym solution packs up into a rollable case so it’s easy to use it inside or out. It takes a little practice to change between weights (especially changing between the dumbbells and barbell), but once you get the hang of it, it’s a high-quality option that makes HIIT workouts a breeze. $749 at Amazon

Oceanfoam To massage the bottoms of the feet or to pinpoint spots on the back or legs, a foam roller may not do the trick. For more targeted muscle relief, gift these Wave Ball Rollers from Oceanfoam. Each ball is made from 15% bloom algae pellets that are removed from the ocean to help clean the water and air. $18 at Oceanfoam

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We’ve got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, kids, you name it.

View comments

Source