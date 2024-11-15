Most popular travel destinations seen on Google, social media: report

A report has highlighted the top destinations travelers are researching or flocking to for the perfect social media post backdrop.

Titan Travel, a United Kingdom-based tour company, conducted research to find the most popular and posted cities, countries and landmarks.

Travel experts created a 2024 social media index looking at which locations have the most posts on Instagram and TikTok along with the number of Google searches.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates took the crown for the most popular city seen on TikTok with 30,200,000 posts and the most searches on Google.

The U.S. took first place as the most-searched-for country with 1,120,000 Google searches over the last three years, the report said.

“Whether you want to see its iconic landmarks, such as the Empire State Building or the Golden Gate Bridge, or you’re a movie fanatic wanting to walk the Walk of Fame, the U.S. has lots to explore.” Titan Travel wrote.

Japan took the top spot for the most social media posts and hashtags from people vacationing in the country.

Travel Titan experts noted in the report, “Japan is teeming with natural beauty, from Mount Fuji dominating the Shizuoka skyline to Sakura’s beautiful sacred cherry blossom trees.”

The scenic Central Park in New York City was the most-tagged landmark on social media with a combined 8.5 million posts across Instagram and TikTok.

The Eiffel Tower in France and Niagara Falls in Canada followed.

Titan Travel also revealed the five most popular city destinations by combining data on Instagram posts, TikTok posts, Google searches and search increases over the last three years.

The cities were then given a “social travel score” out of 10.

“We also used the 2023 edition of the Social Travel Index, which was collected on May 4th, 2023, to calculate the percentage increase in Instagram posts for cities and countries and the change in rank since then,” Titan Travel’s report said.

Most popular city destinations in 2024, according to Titan Travel

1. Nice, France

2. London, United Kingdom

3. Paris, France

4. Barcelona, Spain

5. Istanbul, Turkey

Fox News Digital reached out to Titan Travel for additional comment.

