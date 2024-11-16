Sunday, November 17, 2024
Hair-freezing competition canceled due to unusually uncooperative weather

An annual contest in which people compete for the best frozen hairstyles has been called off.

The official “Hair Freezing Contest” is held at Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in Yukon, Canada.

Participants step into naturally warm water and can “make hair-raising shapes when their wet locks freeze,” SWNS reported.

Satyam Jain, spokesperson for the springs, said the contest was postponed to this year from last winter.

“We took some photos last year, but that wasn’t enough for a proper contest,” Jain added.

An annual hair-freezing contest that takes place at the chilly Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in Yukon, Canada, has been cancelled due to temperatures not being cold enough.

A hair-freezing contest in Canada was postponed from last year and now has been called off due to uncooperative weather. These photos were taken previously. (SWNS)

Jain said the contest usually kicks off anytime between December and March, as soon as the temperature drops to -20°C or lower (-4°F), according to SWNS.

“I believe climate change is definitely a factor. For the hair to freeze like in the photos, it needs to be at least -20°C,” Jain said.

“The colder it is, the better and faster the freezing effect. The best results I’ve seen are at -22°C and below.”

An annual hair-freezing contest that takes place at the chilly Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in Yukon, Canada, has been cancelled due to temperatures not being cold enough.

A hair-freezing contest held at a Canadian hot springs location was canceled, as the weather wasn’t up to par. The acceptable temperature should be -4°F or lower to hold the event, organizers said. (SWNS)

The current temperature in Yukon is 23°C (32°F) – nowhere close to the temperatures needed to achieve a frozen hairdo.

A 2022 report from Yukon University said that “due to climate change, temperatures in the region could rise between 0.7 to 3.7 degrees in the next 50 years, leading to warmer winters,” according to SWNS.

In 2020, 288 participants who were involved in the same hair-freezing contest achieved the Guinness World Record’s “largest frozen hair competition.”

An annual hair-freezing contest that takes place at the chilly Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in Yukon, Canada, has been cancelled due to temperatures not being cold enough.

An annual hair-freezing contest that takes place at the chilly Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in Yukon, Canada, has been canceled, as temperatures haven’t been quite cold enough.  (SWNS)

“The competition selected 5 winners for ‘Best Male,’ ‘Best Female,’ ‘Best Group,’ Most Creative’ and ‘People’s Choice.’ The winner of each category was awarded $2,000 and free soaks in the Takhini hot springs facility,” the Guinness website says.

Fox News Digital reached out to Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs for comment.

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.

