The No. 1 bestselling Swarovski Annual Crystal Snowflake is 30% off at Amazon

Don’t tell Swarovski, but Amazon is selling its $90 holiday ornament for 30% off of what the iconic brand is selling it for. You heard that right: Swarovski Annual Edition 2024 Snowflake Ornament is on sale for just $64. If you’ve been thinking about starting a tradition this season, now’s the time to do it.

Amazon This snowflake features a gold-tone snowflake tag engraved with the year and embellished with a small crystal. $64 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you’re a true traditionalist, you already know this is a bargain — having the “2024” on the tree this Christmas is key to keeping the tradition alive! Typically, you wouldn’t see the newest version go on sale until after the holidays, but getting $26 knocked off the price tag is like getting an extra gift.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Swarovski has been making the Annual Edition Ornaments since 1991 and collectors have been snapping up these exquisite baubles since day one. Each year a new, unique design is made and this year it’s a gorgeous, glittering snowflake. The geometric shapes feature the crystal craftsmanship the brand is known for, with 133 edges to catch the light and make any tree or window twinkle. Each ornament comes in a keepsake box and ribbon.

With just the right amount of sparkle to get you into the holiday spirit, the Swarovski dazzler also has the right price. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 7,300 rave reviewers gush about keeping up their traditions with this sparkler.

Pros 👍

“Absolutely stunning!” gushed a five-star fan. “I’ve purchased these ornaments every year since 2002 for my mom and she has decorated her Christmas tree with them every year. Now, she gets her great-granddaughters to help decorate the tree and they love the sparkle of the ornaments.”

“I started this collection for my granddaughter when she was a toddler,” shared a doting grandma. “She looks forward to the new one each year.”

“I actually ended up purchasing three of these,” a generous gift-giver shared. “It’s beautiful.

When the first one came, I was so impressed with the quality and beauty of the 2023, that I purchased one for my mother and one for my daughter-in-law. Then on for my best friend. But now I don’t have one??? Better to give than to receive.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say they noticed how the ornament is encased.

“I’ve been getting the Swarovski annual snowflake for years,” shared a shopper. “Very classy! I wish they hadn’t changed the ribbon and packaging.”

“The packaging has changed to reflect a new ‘look’ for the company,” another reviewer wrote. “Also, they have changed the ribbon to gold lamé. Easy to swap out if wanted to match your collection. Personally wish they all were the same ribbon color.”

Amazon With just the right amount of sparkle to get you into the holiday spirit, this dazzler also has the right price. $64 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

