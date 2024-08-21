8 cooling bras to help you beat the late-summer heat, starting at just $13

Fall is coming, but the temperatures don’t seem to have taken the hint. If you’re still struggling with boob sweat and discomfort as late summer sizzles on, we have a solution: cooling bras! Comfortable, refreshing and often moisture-wicking, these lifesavers will help keep you chill and dry no matter what the day throws at you. Keep scrolling for our top cooling bra picks.
It’s not every day you find a bra that covers all three C’s: comfy, cooling and cute! Instead of painful wires that dig in, there’s a wide under-band and lightly lined cups for gentle yet effective support. Stuffy padding has been swapped for airy mesh panels lining the cups to help you stay cool and dry, even on the warmest days. Plus, the bra is made from Hanes’ ComfortFlex Fit four-way stretch fabric to conform to your body’s shape, not the other way around.
A good sports bra is worth its weight in gold, and one that helps keep you cool? Even better. This champ from Champion is easy to pull on and off, and has Double Dry moisture-wicking technology to keep you refreshed when you’re working up a sweat (or just working your way through your to-do list). A mesh-lined silhouette adds additional ventilation. “No pinching or chafing, cool and comfortable,” shared a wearer.
It’s no secret that Hanes makes some of the comfiest clothes out there, and this bra is no exception. Made of moisture-wicking material, it was designed to help keep you cool and sweat-free for hours on end — a must during our remaining late-summer scorchers. Its wireless support also ensures everything stays in place without uncomfortable jabbing, and its tag-free design means no scratching. Plus, the four-way stretch fabric conforms to your body for a customized fit, and since the straps are on the wider side, they won’t dig into your shoulders. Is there anything they didn’t think of when designing this bra?
This full-coverage bra isn’t just lightweight — it’s made with a moisture-wicking “cool comfort” fabric that provides more built-in ventilation. “You can hardly feel that you have a bra on in hot, humid weather. Bought two more after wearing the first one!” wrote a fan. It helps that the cooling fabric is thin, keeping skin from getting too stuffy. It’s also seamless, which goes a long way toward preventing warm-weather chafing.
As its name promises, the TruSupport is designed to keep you secure and confident all day long. Along with cushioned straps that are fully adjustable, it boasts a four-way system that works to lift, shape and smooth your bust. It has a hook-and-eye closure and no irritating tags or underwires, and it’s made from a breathable moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and sweat-free. Multiple Amazon reviewers have called this “the most comfortable bra” they’ve ever owned.
This longline bra is lightweight and breathable, thanks to moisture-wicking, stretchy fabric that helps keep you dry even through the toughest of workouts (or hottest of days). Stars like Kyle Richards depend on this top to ‘hold everything in’ both at the gym and around town. And many Amazon shoppers compare it to the mega-popular Lululemon Align Tank, which runs for nearly $70 a pop, compared with this under-$20 steal.
This bra’s sleek silhouette and front ruching give it a subtle sexiness (nothing too flashy!), and it has just enough coverage to feel supportive without looking frumpy. Speaking of support, the adjustable straps come in handy for ensuring the perfect fit, and you can even convert them into a cross-back style. The cups are lightly padded to give a gentle lift without creating too much cleavage.
But what we really love about this bra is Its trademarked Chill FX lining, specially designed to wick away sweat and keep you dry and cool. And for even more comfort, this bra is wire-free, so you won’t experience painful digging all day long.
No pads? No problem! These chilled-out bralette-style tops are thin yet supportive, with mesh air-flow cooling panels to allow for all-day breathability. They’re also lightweight, with no seams or wires to poke and prod. Plus, you’re getting a great deal here — four bras for just $24. That’s just $6 each!
Looking for more cooling undergarments? Don’t miss these panties from Fruit of the Loom!
Made with Fruit of the Loom’s signature WinCool fabric — a lightweight weave of cotton, polyester and spandex — these panties wick away moisture and cool you down when temperatures rise. The soft waist and leg bands also feature unique cooling benefits for added comfort throughout your day. Plus, they have a 100% cotton liner for extra softness.
“These are the best comfy underwear, especially for sweltering summer months. The overall material is super light, but still has a cottony quality,” wrote a reviewer. “Then, there are the sheer sections on the side. You know how when you’re super sweaty, your underwear gets sweaty, especially along the sides? The striped sheer part totally solves it.”
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.