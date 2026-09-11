9th Hospitality Philippines Conference (HPC2026) Concludes with Resounding Success, Setting the Blueprint for the Future of Philippine Hospitality

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Hospitality Asia Event Series has successfully concluded the 9th Hospitality Philippines Conference (#HPC2026), held on September 9–10, 2026, at the Marriott Manila. As the region’s premier two-day leadership assembly, the landmark event brought together the nation’s foremost asset owners, operators, developers, investors, and tech visionaries to address a pivotal country theme: “What Comes After Growth: Hospitality’s Next Test in the Philippines.”



9th Hospitality Philippines Conference (HPC2026)

Aligned with the overarching 2026 Hospitality Asia regional mandate, “Leading Hospitality Forward: Investing in Design, Driving Results,” HPC2026 delivered unparalleled insights, high-level networking, and actionable strategies aimed at navigating the evolving market landscape beyond rapid growth.

Unprecedented Engagement and High-Impact Attendance

The 2026 edition saw exceptional engagement across both days, cementing its position as the ultimate gathering for decision-makers in the Philippine hospitality ecosystem. The event convened 125 expert speakers and 54 leading event sponsors and partners showcasing cutting-edge solutions. Over the course of the two-day assembly, the conference welcomed 484 actual unique event attendees, comprising top-tier C-level executives, developers, hotel general managers, and government representatives. Daily participation remained consistently strong, with 306 attendees on Day 1 and 378 attendees on Day 2, reflecting sustained momentum throughout the conference.

Summit Highlights: Navigating Investment, Design, Revenue, and Travel

DAY 1: Investment & Design

The Hotel Investment Summit featured industry leaders engaging in robust discussions on capital deployment, asset optimization, emerging destination markets across the archipelago, and sustainable long-term yields. Panelists highlighted the transition from rapid expansion to value creation and risk mitigation in a competitive landscape.

“This is a testament of the growth of the industry that we have in the Philippines. It’s no longer just Manila that’s discussed, but also in other parts of the Philippines who want to know how the hotel industry will be in the next five years. So this is a great learning platform for all different aspects of the hospitality industry, as well as how we can help each other in the growth.”

— Christine Angela Sevilla, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group

Simultaneously, the Hotel Design Summit brought design pioneers and architects together to showcase master planning strategies that seamlessly blend modern luxury with authentic Filipino cultural heritage, emphasizing climate-resilient architecture, wellness-centric hospitality environments, and space optimization to drive operational efficiency.

“My session is on tropical intelligence and smart design in the most valuable areas in the Philippines. I want people to see that despite the presence of developments, development is not always bad as long as you’re not just tapping into the environment, but you’re improving the environment. A good development is able to enhance unique benefits, allowing people to experience things that they have never experienced before and through dialogues like here at HPC 2026, allows us to care more for tropical intelligence and the beautiful islands of the Philippines.”

— German Paulo de Mesa, Partner, Director for Design and Innovations, Palafox

DAY 2: Revenue & Technology

The second day opened with an inspiring Cultural Performance sponsored by the Tourism Promotions Board, celebrating the rich heritage and warmth of Filipino hospitality. Following the opening, the Hotel Revenue Summit brought together revenue strategists and commercial leaders to delve into advanced dynamic pricing models, direct booking strategies, customer acquisition economics, and total revenue management to maximize profitability.

“My takeaway from the summit is how to build a strong brand, being able to offer experiences, things that make your brand and OTA reliance. It’s time to take control of your guests and be able to bring back that human connection, that curated experience, and the perfect stay in the hospitality industry.”

— Nicolas Jason Cotterman, Sales Development Representative, Profitroom

Concurrently, the Travel Byte Summit explored the intersection of artificial intelligence, guest personalization platforms, smart hotel technology, and digital transformation, linking technological adoption directly to operational excellence and inclusive tourism growth.

“This is a good opportunity to bring together people from diverse backgrounds and different types of operations. I wish that we can learn from each other, see how we can use the learnings in our operations and make sure that we consider that tourism is not just for me. It’s really for everyone else, making sure that we are able to share the rewards or incentives of tourism.”

— Asec. Ma. Christina Aquino, Assistant Secretary, Tourism Regulation and Coordination (TRC), Department of Tourism

Exhibition, Networking, and Strategic Partnerships

Beyond the stage discussions, the bustling exhibition floor served as a focal point for collaboration. Attendees interacted with elite partners and sponsors showcasing state-of-the-art products, green tech solutions, and service innovations. Structured networking sessions and informal exchanges fostered critical business connections, paving the way for upcoming hotel developments and strategic alliances across the country.

“Well, I think many people don’t really know about the Philippines. It’s always nice to do this kind of event to bring awareness about the culture and about the people. I’m sure that with all those islands and all those places, the Philippines will be able to bring much more tourism. What is important in the hospitality industry is not only about selling a product; there are people behind it. So we have to know who the people behind it are because we are not only using a product, but the products operate with people as well. So it’s a dynamic between the people who are creating the product and the technology.”

— Philippe Raunet, VP Overseas Partnership, Tripla

Looking Ahead: Celebrating 10 Years in 2027

The event concluded on a high note of excitement as organizers officially announced the upcoming milestone 10th Anniversary of the Hospitality Philippines Conference in 2027 (#HPC2027). As the conference prepares to celebrate a decade of shaping the national hospitality landscape, organizers express their deepest gratitude to all speakers, sponsors, attendees, and partners for making HPC2026 a monumental success.

For post-event media assets, detailed summit takeaways, and early registration details for HPC2027, please visit Hospitality Asia Event Series.

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of 9th Hospitality Philippines Conference (HPC2026).

About Hospitality Asia

The Hospitality Asia Event Series is a leading platform for senior leaders across the region’s hospitality and tourism sectors. It is known for bringing together key decision-makers and industry innovators while creating strong opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaboration.

The series features seven flagship events across Asia, including the Hospitality Indonesia Conference (HIC), the Hospitality Vietnam Conference (HVC), the Hospitality Thailand Conference (HTC), the Hospitality South Korea Conference (HSKC), the Hospitality Malaysia Conference (HMC), the Hospitality Philippines Conference (HPC) and the Hospitality Japan Conference (HJC). These events attract a high-level and diverse audience from across the region.

Hospitality Asia is distinguished by its balanced engagement of both C-level executives and senior professionals such as Vice Presidents, General Managers and Directors who manage contracts, negotiations and daily operations. Supported by regional advisors who provide real-time market insights, the content focuses on practical strategies that enable participants to drive business growth.

The series is guided by four summits that represent the main drivers of industry success. These include the Hotel Investment Summit Asia #HISA, the Hotel Design Summit Asia #HDSA, the Hotel Revenue Summit Asia #HRSA and the Travel Byte Summit Asia #TBSA. Each summit is delivered with a localized approach to ensure relevance and meaningful engagement with the region’s most important opportunities.

To learn more about Hospitality Asia, please visit our website at www.hospitality-asia.com.

CONTACT:

Hospitality Asia Media

Ifnur

ifnur@hospitality-asia.com

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