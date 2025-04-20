A CONVERSATION WITH PADMA HOTELS: VISION BEHIND THE ICONIC PADMA HOTEL BANDUNG’S TEMPORARY CLOSURE

BALI, Indonesia, April 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After more than 16 years of welcoming guests to the lush highlands of Ciumbuleuit, Padma Hotel Bandung has officially entered a period of temporary closure as part of a bold and forward-looking transformation. Padma Hotels, the parent brand behind this beloved property, shared their thoughts with us on what this next chapter truly means for the hotel, for the guests, and for hospitality in Indonesia.



After 16 years of heartfelt hospitality, Padma Hotel Bandung enters a graceful transformation period. It is the beginning of another thoughtful journey—one that honours past memories and embraces future travelers’ requisite. A beautiful chapter awaits, renewed and reimagined.

“This is not merely a renovation, it is a reinvention,” shared Nandang Suryana, Corporate Director of Operations at Padma Hotels. “Padma Hotel Bandung has long been more than a destination. It is a place where stories unfold—morning walks in the mist, family reunions by the pool, the kind of everyday moments that stay with you. Our aim is to preserve the soul of the hotel while evolving every touchpoint to meet the desires of tomorrow’s travelers.”

The transformation will encompass a comprehensive expansion of guest rooms and suites, the introduction of fresh culinary experiences, enhanced wellness and recreational offerings, and architectural refinements that reflect both contemporary design and a deep reverence for the natural surroundings. A core focus of the project will also be sustainability—ensuring that the beauty of Ciumbuleuit remains untouched and celebrated.

“This evolution is part of our broader commitment across Padma Hotels to deliver thoughtful luxury rooted in place, culture, and care,” Nandang continued. “As one of our flagship properties, Padma Hotel Bandung will emerge not just with a new look, but with renewed purpose.”

When asked about guest sentiment, Padma Hotels acknowledged the deep emotional ties many have with the Bandung property. “We know how much this hotel means to our guests. That is exactly why this transformation is so important. We’re not stepping away, we’re stepping up.”

During the closure period, guests are encouraged to explore other Padma Hotels destinations across Indonesia. From the breezy beachfront lifestyle at Padma Resort Legian and the spiritual calm of Padma Resort Ubud, to the urban elegance of Padma Hotel Semarang and the industrial oasis of Resinda Hotel Karawang, the signature Padma experience remains accessible across diverse landscapes.

As for what awaits upon reopening? Padma Hotels promises more than new features. “We are creating a space that feels both familiar and surprising. A place where returning guests will feel seen, new guests will feel our signature hospitality, and the whole sensation of being home far away from home,” Nandang concluded.

For updates on the transformation journey and future reopening details, please visit www.padmahotelbandung.com or follow @padmabandung on social media.

About Padma Hotels

Previously known as Sekar Alliance Hotel Management, Padma Hotels has two exclusive properties on the island of Bali, a hillside town of Bandung, a prestigious highland of Semarang, and an industrial area in Karawang. All of them are inspired by the rich artistry and cultural heritage of these unique locations. This is reflected through the design aesthetic as well as the gracious hospitality of each property. Padma Hotels is committed to the care and comfort of its guests through dedicated service and up-to-date facilities. Padma Resort Legian and Padma Resort Ubud are the perfect introduction to the carefree ambiance of tropical living, Padma Hotel Bandung uplifts the senses with breathtaking natural scenery, Padma Hotel Semarang brings resort ambiance and contemporary opulence to the city, while Resinda Hotel Karawang, managed by Padma Hotels, is an oasis in the centre of the industrial area.

Source