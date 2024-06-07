Advantech Releases FWA-3051, The Latest 1U Rackmount Edge Networking Solution with Intel® Xeon® D-2700/2800 Series

TAIPEI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Advantech, a leading innovator in IoT and cloud computing solutions, is proud to announce the release of the FWA-3051, a state-of-the-art compact 1U network appliance. This new offering integrates the powerful Intel® Xeon® D-2700/2800 Series, marking a breakthrough in network security, wide area network acceleration, intrusion detection and prevention, content security, and management.



FWA-3051, The Latest 1U Rackmount Edge Networking Solution with Intel® Xeon® D-2700/2800 Series

Intel® Xeon® D-2700/2800 offers excellent performance for SD-WAN, SASE, uCPE, and NFV

Designed to cater to the increasing demands of sophisticated network environments, the FWA-3051 blends high performance with compact efficiency. With up to 22 cores in the Intel® Xeon® D-2800 Series, this appliance ensures robust security and exceptional processing power. Features include 4 x DDR4 ECC/REG DIMM slots peaking at 3200 MHz, offering a significant 20% performance increase. It integrates up to 100G Intel® QuickAssist Technology (QAT), which can offload computationally intensive compression algorithms to allow more compute cycles for uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, and NFV application workloads.

The best rich I/O network solution for mission-critical network edge environments

The FWA-3051 was built for resilience and scalability. The FWA-3051 integrates 4 x 10GE SFP+ and 8 x 1GE copper ports and supports scalable I/O bandwidth up to 200Gbps Ethernet capability and NMC (mezzanine cards) expansion, providing high-density and flexible network interface options (copper, fiber, 10G/40G/100G fiber, etc.). It also supports other options such as NVMe storage, RF, 5G, LTE, PoE, and PCIe x16 add-on card expansion, meeting high-density and flexible network interface demands tailored to various requirements. Its robust reliability is maintained with Intel QAT², redundant PSU, and two pairs of LAN bypass designs, enhancing availability 24/7 and protecting against cyberattacks. The FWA-3051 stands out with its expandable, reliable, and serviceable design. The FWA-3051 provides IPMI 2.0 platform management for sensor monitoring and system control via IPMI, web, and RESTful API, enhancing platform security and providing fast recovery and fail-safe redundancy for zero-risk upgrades. Additionally, the FWA-3051 solutions develop secure technology, manage vulnerabilities, and apply patches to enhance security. It also offers flexible customization and quick response times within service level agreements.

The FWA-3051 is available now. For more information, please contact your local sales representative or visit the FWA-3051 product page

For detailed specifications and enterprise solutions, visit our SD-WAN Portal or download SD-WAN white paper

CONTACT: Elsa Lin, elsa.chen@advantech.com.tw

