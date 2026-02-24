AFL umpires to be given access to statistics after Brownlow outrage as Nat Fyfe weighs in

The AFL has confirmed that field umpires will have access to official match statistics to assist them with Brownlow Medal voting.

Never has the Brownlow’s voting system come under more scrutiny in its 102-year history than it did last year when a string of unexpected votes were read out.

Gold Coast midfielder Matt Rowell was one of the favourites ahead of the count and became a more than worthy winner by the end of the night. Of that there is no question.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

Notwithstanding that, there were still several of his — and others’ — specific votes that raised questions.

In Round 4, Rowell got three votes despite recording just 17 disposals, while Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson didn’t poll at all despite having 31 touches. Crows forward Riley Thilthorpe had only one fewer disposal than Rowell but kicked 5.2 and did not vote.

Gold Coast star Matt Rowell was the fastest player to reach 15 votes in Brownlow Medal history. Credit: Getty

Then again against Sydney in Round 7, Rowell was well below his best with just 16 touches, 10 of which were clangers, and gave away six free kicks, but still managed to get the three votes.

The most baffling result of the night, however, came when St Kilda superstar Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was pipped for best on ground honours by Jack Viney in Round 20.

Wanganeen-Milera single-handedly dragged the Saints over the line that day with 34 touches and 4.1, including the penultimate goal of the game to level the scores and the final goal after the siren to win the game.

It was a generational performance that rivals any individual effort in a single game this century.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera dragged his side over the line against Melbourne in Round 20 last year. Credit: AAP

According to the umpires, though, it wasn’t even as good as Viney’s 23-disposal, one-goal game in the same clash.

It was a Brownlow night farce that finally expedited longtime calls to give umpires more information with which to award their votes.

Having historically been disallowed from using anything but their memory to give votes, AFL and AFLW field umpires will now have stats supplied from a secure link from Champion Data, which they will access on an AFL-issued device.

The specific data that umpires will have access to will be: kicks, handballs, disposals, marks, contested marks, tackles, goals, behinds, goal assists, score involvements, clearances, contested possessions, hit-outs, kick-ins, intercept marks, intercept possessions and spoils.

Umpires will not have access to any other data or be allowed to use any mobile device at all before they complete their Brownlow Medal voting.

AFL football operations boss Greg Swann said the integrity of the award remains paramount.

“The Brownlow Medal is the most prestigious individual award in the AFL competition,” he said.

“Field umpires who are entrusted to vote are instructed to take time, care and thoughtfully deliberate before reaching a unanimous decision to ensure the integrity of the award is upheld.

“While statistics can provide useful and reliable data, the essence of the award is clearly set out on the ballot paper.

“It is the subjective opinion of the field umpires that will determine the voting for the award and the umpires are acutely aware of the importance of the award and the standing in which Brownlow medallists are held in the game.”

Nat Fyfe is a two-time Brownlow Medal winner. Credit: Getty

In a statement, the AFL added: “The AFL emphasises that the provision of statistics is designed to assist deliberations only, with voting remaining a unanimous and subjective decision of the four field umpires following each match.”

The move is being welcomed by most, but not everyone thought it was as necessary.

Two-time Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe told Sunrise the game’s highest honour is not meant to be easily predictable through stats.

“I think some humanness, a little bit of error, keeps things interesting,” he said on Wednesday morning.

“A few anomalies here and there maybe is not the worst thing.

“But yeah, some of those big omissions, it would be helpful to take the pressure off the umpires in those situations.”

Source