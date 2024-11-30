Saturday, November 30, 2024
Air traveler warns flyers not to place laptops in this common spot, prompting social media users to react

A TikTok video posted by an influencer has sparked a conversation in the comments section addressing how to travel with electronics. 

The woman said her new MacBook broke while on a flight after she stored it in the seat pocket in front of her. 

She said the person in front of her was reclining their seat back and forth, adding, “fair enough, no fault of theirs.”

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER WHO HELPED RESTRAIN UNRULY TRAVELER SAYS SITUATION WAS ‘FIGHT OR FLIGHT’

“As they were doing that, the pressure in the seats cracked my screen,” she explained.

The video then shows her laptop screen with the top right cracked, fuzzy and glitchy, with lines striking the screen.

airplane laptop seat recline

An influencer (not pictured) warned other travelers after her laptop broke in the backseat pocket of a reclined seat on an airplane. (iStock)

Added to the video was text stating her laptop is now black and unresponsive. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the flight passenger for comment.

AMERICAN AIRLINES EXPANDS ‘GATE LICE’ CRACKDOWN TO MORE THAN 100 AIRPORTS

TikTok users took to the comments section to discuss similar encounters and question the storage of the laptop.

I travel with my laptop 100% of the time and still never put it there 100% of the time,” said one man.

Another woman commented, “I have a fear of this happening to me.”

“This is why laptops should be stowed in the overhead compartment for take off, landing and turbulence,” suggested a user.

Passengers seated on an airplane are cramped in their seats

“This is why laptops should be stowed in the overhead compartment for take off, landing and turbulence,” a user commented on the TikTok video. (iStock)

One TikToker commented, “Omg I always put my laptop there.”

“Then it was worth me making this video! Don’t do it again,” the influencer responded. 

“Thanks for sharing !!! Sorry it happened to you, hope you find an easy way to replace the screen,” said another.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

One user commented, “Putting your laptop in the seat pocket is genuinely your fault sorry.”

“Happened to my glasses,” commented a woman. 

Airplane seats

TikTok users commented on an influencer’s video after she said her laptop broke while flying due to a passenger’s reclined seat. (iStock)

Many users focused their attention on the cleanliness of the seats.

“Don’t put anything in those seat pockets… they are never cleaned and usually used to store dirty tissues/rubbish etc,” said one.

Another user said, “don’t put anything in the seat pocket, they are filthy.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

In November, American Airlines issued an apology to a first-class passenger after the X user posted a photo of a seat that was reclined in front of him.

“First Class. Dude is in my lap,” said the user who showed the reclined seat so far back it appeared to be pressed into his knees.

Flight crew and passengers on board airplane

Travel expert Carly Rae Cook suggests putting electronic devices such as a laptop or monitor in a protective sleeve. (iStock)

American Airlines responded to the user saying, in part, “We’re sorry for this inconvenience and appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We’ll get this right over to the maintenance folks for review. Our apologies again.”

Travelmation adviser Carly Rae Cook told Fox News Digital via email that she always recommends using caution when storing delicate laptops or monitors on planes. 

“Some of these airplane seats recline really far, so have a plan every time you get out your laptop. If someone reclines quickly, it could send your laptop flying if you aren’t prepared,” said Cook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cook suggests having a protective cover and a carrying case. 

“I always travel with a laptop and I have a hard cover and then slide that into a soft carrying case for extra protection. You can never be too careful,” she added.

