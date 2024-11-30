The only deals worth shopping during the Amazon Black Friday sale — from Apple, Lego, Bissell, Kitchen Aid and more

Everybody loves a long weekend, but this particular one brings a very special treat — to wit, it’s now Saturday but it’s also still Black Friday! You know, at least where Amazon’s bounteous Black Friday sales are concerned. Also a treat: the guidance we professional shoppers at Yahoo can bring to the table.

The upshot? Whether you’re on the hunt for holiday gifts or want to treat yourself, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for. Now, as professional deal hunters, we’ll be the first to tell you that not all deals are worth your time or hard-earned money. (We’d argue that most are meh.) To ensure we’re only sharing the most legit discounts on the web with you, our team of shopping editors is hard at work tracking price histories across retailers.

Popular Amazon deals:

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $154 ($95 off): Lowest price ever

Orolay Down Jacket for $83 (was $150): Best price in years

Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV for $150 (was $250): Lowest price ever

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 for $30 (was $120): Lowest price ever

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips for $28 (was $46): Lowest price this year

What can you score for a steal right now? How does an Apple AirPods Pro that’re down to a record-low price sound? (You’ll win the holiday gifting game with that for sure!) On the home front, the viral stain-buster known as the Bissell Little Green Cleaner is down to $81 (from $124), and our favorite Keurig is on rare markdown as well. Or maybe you’ve been eyeing a Peloton bike for the new year, but are waiting for it to go on sale. Today’s the day, friend!

Trending Black Friday Amazon deals

Amazon All-time low price alert! There’s a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you’ll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. Our tech editor named these “best wireless earbuds overall,” saying, “What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple’s charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15).” Save $95 | All-time low | Editor-approved $154 at Amazon

Amazon Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $18 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! $73 at Amazon

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it’s not the most massive discount, but we’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Makes a cool stocking stuffer! Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon It’s always smart to be prepared in case of an emergency, and the fact that this No. 1 bestseller has been purchased over 20,000 times in the past month alone speaks to its effectiveness. Should your power go out, it’ll be able to juice up multiple appliances, and it also functions as a speaker and projector! Whether you bring it camping or use it at home, it should still be kickin’ in about a decade. Apply the on-page coupon to snag it for what our price trackers say is its best price ever. Save $450 with coupon | Lowest price ever $349 at Amazon

Amazon Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair for you and another for the audiophile on your list. Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you’ll be able to choose how much of the outside world you’d like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take ’em to the gym, and you’ll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case. Save $71 | Lowest price ever $79 at Amazon

Amazon Senior Tech Deals Writer Chris McGraw says, “Think all QLED is the same? Think again. Samsung’s Mini-LED tech, featured in its Neo QLED models, takes backlighting to the next level. Unlike standard QLED, Mini-LEDs deliver precise control over brightness zones, which means you get sharper contrast and deeper black levels. This setup lets you enjoy vibrant colors and impressive detail, even in darker scenes. If you’re after a TV that can handle both bright and dimly lit rooms with ease, Neo QLED’s Mini-LED is the way to go.” This is close to as low as we’ve seen this model since July, just sayin’! $848 at Amazon

Amazon Record-low price right here! The Fire TV Stick is a great way to add smart functions to a “dumb” TV. It also works if you have a smart TV and you just don’t like the interface. It’s a wild 55% off right now for a limited time. Save $22 | Lowest price ever $18 at Amazon

Amazon At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you’ll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV’s all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to within a few dollars of its best price yet. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, “While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn’t just ‘go off’ if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It’s also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done.” Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $20 with coupon $32 at Amazon

Amazon Cozy backyard bonfires are more attainable than you might think, thanks to this portable fire pit. At just 7 inches across, 8.6 inches high and 2.3 pounds, this model is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces or packing up and bringing on the go. This 30% discount drops the price to as low as it’s ever been, so if you’ve been eyeing one of these bad boys, now’s the time. Save $30 | Lowest price ever $70 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you’re stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won’t forget what you stashed in them. At nearly 60% off, it’s a great time to buy. Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more. Save $25 with coupon | Editor-approved $17 at Amazon

Amazon These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They’re made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they’ll shorten the drying time in the process. What’s more, they’ll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at just over two bucks apiece, you’re getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Handy humans, this one’s for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you’ll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords! At over 45% off, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen it on sale for in years. Save $110 with Prime $129 at Amazon

Amazon Got pets? You’ll want this iconic accessory in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen in years, and it’ll save you money on paper refills. Save $8 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon These fan-favorite pillows are hits among hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers (really) and Yahoo readers can’t stop scooping them up, either. They’re made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex-Standard-certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep. This might not be their lowest price of all time, but it’s still a worthwhile markdown considering they’re over 50% off. Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more. Save $33 with coupon $47 at Amazon

Amazon Dodell-Feder named this the “best Keurig coffee maker” out of all of the models she tested, calling it “a reliable Keurig that delivers everything you’d want from a single-cup coffee maker and more.” She adds, “It makes four cup sizes (8, 10 and 12 ounces, and a 2-ounce shot), the buttons are clear and intuitive and it offers an ‘over ice’ option that automatically adjusts brew temperature for less-watery iced coffee. Plus, it comes with a bonus for anyone who likes lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-style drinks: an excellent standalone milk frother.” It’s only dipped lower than it’s current price by a few dollars, and doesn’t often go on sale, so you’ll want to grab it while it’s nearly 30% off. Save $40 | Editor-approved $100 at Amazon

Amazon We have entered the prime baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won’t take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I (Britt) use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It’ll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. This is as low as it’s been since April, so scoop it up ahead of the holidays! Save $80 | Editor-approved $250 at Amazon

Amazon Ready to swap your stained food storage containers for a spiffy new set? This No. 1 bestselling pack comes with three containers and lids, as well as drop-in trays that allow you to separate foods within the same bin. Pretty cool, huh? Also cool: The fact that this trio is down to the best price we’ve seen all year. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling set comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef’s knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we’ve never actually seen it shoot that high. Still this deal beats the typical $150 we’ve seen it going for of late. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $118 at Amazon

Amazon Want to really up your at-home java game? You’ll feel like you have a personal cafe right in your kitchen, thanks to this machine’s 16 precision grind settings, and the digital temperature control helps ensure your latte comes out just right. There’s also a steam wand for foaming milk, and the whole process, from grinding to brewing espresso, takes under a minute. At $200 off, this No. 1 bestseller is on sale for its best price of 2024. $550 at Amazon

Amazon This small-but-mighty sucker, a viral fave for a while now, targets unsightly spots, minimizes odors and more on both carpets and upholstery in a perfectly portable way. At under 10 pounds, it’s on the lighter side for a deep cleaner, and it’s versatile enough to use on furniture — even car interiors. Plus, the 15-foot cord is long enough to keep you from having to find a new outlet every five minutes. This set comes with the Little Green, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, a spraying crevice tool, a trial size 8-ounce Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and a one-year limited warranty. You can snag it for nearly 35% off, which is just about as low as it usually goes on sale for. Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more. Save $43 with Prime $81 at Amazon

Amazon Spare your friends from sitting in a car covered in fast food crumbs the next time you give them a ride. With this insanely popular car vac, you’ll be able to keep your interior looking like new, and its 16-foot cord means it’ll easily reach the trunk. It includes three attachments for getting into all sorts of spaces and weighs under 2.5 pounds. Check out our full ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for more. Save $18 with code 5Thisworx5 $20 at Amazon

Amazon A top-selling Roomba that’s nearly 40% off — its all-time lowest price? We’ll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $101 | Lowest price ever $149 at Amazon

Amazon The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we’re tempted to buy one for everyone we know! The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the “best new home appliance.” She added, “The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it … Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!” Save $151 | Lowest price ever $229 at Amazon

Amazon Our very own holiday-shopping doyenne, Gifting Editor Amanda Garrity, has plenty of great suggestions, including this fun option, which is down to one of its best prices of all time. “Invite Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel and Moana to your holiday table,” she says. “Build a small scene for each princess — including Ariel’s undersea palace — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five other Disney fans.” Check out her roundup of the best advent calendars for more. $31 at Amazon

Amazon Give this heavenly gadget as a holiday gift, and you’ll immediately become the recipient’s favorite person on the planet. They’ll feel the kinks in their muscles melt away, thanks to this massager’s five speeds and four foam attachments, which can be used to target different parts of the body. This brand is practically synonymous with massage guns at this point, and while it doesn’t often go on sale, this discount brings the price down to about as low as it’s ever been. $190 at Amazon

Amazon What could be better than wrapping up the day with a luxurious foot massage while you binge your favorite shows? This top-seller has five intensity modes and four programs so you (or your recipient) can enjoy a custom relaxation sesh, complete with heat. With the on-page coupon and Yahoo’s exclusive code 20UF9MT6, you’re getting it for an all-time low. Save $144 with coupon and code 20UF9MT6 $146 at Amazon

Amazon Here’s a Christmas tree they’ll be able to enjoy all year long if they want! It’s designed for ages 12 and up and offers several options: Build one large tree or two smaller ones. It’s over 30% off, making this the lowest price we’ve seen it marked down to. Save $14 | Lowest price ever $31 at Amazon

Amazon If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that’s almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you’re guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you’ll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as we’ve seen it in years. Now that’s something to say “cheese!” about. Save $18 | Lowest price this year $28 at Amazon

Amazon Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you’ll get eight brush heads included — enough to last two and a half years! This 50% discount is about as low as it gets. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named the best overall pick — for more. Save $30 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it’s effective! This bestselling serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. At nearly 50% off, this is the lowest it’s been since September. Check out our Beauty Editor’s full CosRx review for more. Save $12 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Amazon The iconic Waterpik allows you to feel the sparkle every day, thanks to its pressurized water-flossing technology. It’s loved by dentists and shoppers (more than 110,000 at Amazon!). The professional-grade flosser promises to get your teeth clean and gums flossed — even those hard-to-reach back teeth. Best of all? This No. 1 bestseller is on sale for a rare 50% off for Black Friday. $50 at Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Under-eye area in need of a little boost? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has been seen wearing these eye masks, saying they help with “puffiness and lines” in an unsponsored Instagram story. This 64% discount drops them to their lowest price yet. Save $48 | Lowest price ever $27 at Amazon

Amazon Say cheese! You only need to use this nifty device for 10 minutes at a time, and, according to the brand, you could see your teeth looking up to 12 shades whiter in as little as six uses. It’s currently over 30% off, bringing it to a new all-time low price — now that’s something to smile about. Save $9 with Prime | Lowest price ever $20 at Amazon

Amazon Resolving to be more active in 2025? Exercise the fun way, thanks to this at-home gym that’s so much more than just a bike. Sure, there are plenty of cycling classes to choose from, but with your Peloton membership, you’ll also have access to instructor-guided strength training workouts, yoga and stretching sessions, to name a few. This is the lowest we’ve seen this multitasker on sale for since the summer, so hop on this deal before it speeds away. Save $150 with Prime $1,295 at Amazon

Amazon What better time to treat your feet than during the colder months? By smoothing out those cracks and calluses now, your dogs will be ready for primetime come sandal season. Just slip these socks on while you’re watching your favorite holiday movies, and you’ll notice the dead, dry skin start to peel away in just one or two weeks. A little gross, yes, but also extremely satisfying — almost as satisfying as knowing you’re getting this top-rated pack for as low as it’s been all year. Save $15 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Amazon When Oprah says she likes something, we know it’s gonna be good — so it’s no surprise that this No. 1 bestselling jacket (aka “The Amazon Coat”) has acquired a massive fan base. It graced the media queen’s Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It’s also much more chic than many puffer coats, and at 45% off, it’s down to its best price in years. $83 at Amazon

Amazon Ready to treat your feet? These cushy kicks from Ina Garten‘s favorite brand are ready to take you wherever you need to go, and comfortably to boot. Their flexible, breathable uppers are made of lightweight tree fiber, and the springy sugarcane midsoles will put a little pep in your step. It’s not every day these sneaks go on sale, and this is close to as low as we’ve ever seen them. Save $29 with Prime $69 at Amazon

Amazon Shoppers say this flowy fall essential “looks like a high-end cashmere,” but it costs a fraction of the price. The elegant turtleneck design gives it an even more expensive appearance and will keep things nice and toasty on chillier days — though you can keep things casual with comfy jeans and tennis shoes. You can’t go wrong with that 50% discount (one of the best prices we’ve seen). $30 at Amazon

Amazon Even if you don’t need to bust out a winter jacket juuust yet, you’ll need a stylish layering piece to keep you warm in the meantime. This lovely “coatigan” (no, we didn’t make that up!) is easy to throw on over any outfit and will keep you toasty without being too heavy. At over 50% off, this No. 1 bestseller is down to the lowest price we’ve seen. Save $36 | Lowest price ever $34 at Amazon

Amazon Bundle up with this classic sweatshirt that has a fleecy interior and pockets for storing small essentials or warming up your hands. At 60% off, this is as low as we’ve ever seen it, so snag a few while multiple colors are on sale (prices vary). Save $35 | Lowest price ever $15 at Amazon

