Airline stocks slide as concerns grow over consumers’ travel appetite

Airline stocks slid further on Tuesday as Wall Street’s concerns about weaker-than-expected travel demand amid looming tariffs and a sharp drop in consumer confidence continue to weigh on the sector.

Shares of Delta Air Lines were down more than 3% in afternoon trading after Jefferies downgraded the carrier, the most profitable in the U.S., to a hold rating from buy, and nearly halved its price target to $46, several weeks after the airline cut its first-quarter guidance.

The bank said Delta would “likely” reduce its 2025 forecasts. While concerns have grown, particularly about more price-sensitive travelers, Delta executives have said the airline has been growing its share of revenue from its higher-end cabins like first class, as well as its lucrative credit card partnership with American Express .

Delta kicks off U.S. airlines’ earnings season when it reports results next Wednesday morning.