Airlines warn flight cancellations will continue even after shutdown

A sign displaying “Will Vector for Food” is displayed on the control tower as a Southwest airlines flight takes off at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on November 10, 2025.

Flight disruptions that have marred air travel for millions of people in recent weeks could continue even after the government shutdown ends, airlines warned late Monday.

The Senate on Monday night passed a bill that could end the longest federal government shutdown in history, sending it to the House for a vote.

That vote came as staffing shortages of air traffic controllers, who are required to work without their regular paychecks in the shutdown, have delayed or canceled thousands of flights, with issues worsening in recent days.

More than 5 million travelers have been affected by airline staffing issues since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, Airlines for America, a lobbying group for airlines including Delta Air Lines , United Airlines , American Airlines , Southwest Airlines , said late Monday. The disruptions have sent some passengers looking for alternatives, from buses to rental cars and even private jets.