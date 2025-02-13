Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale is here: Score Apple AirPods for a record-low price

As implied by its name, this K-beauty favorite does, in fact, contain snail mucin, a secretion that’s taken the skin-care market by storm, thanks to its hydrating and protective properties. And while it might seem icky at first (we get it!), it’s won the hearts of many a skeptic.

Formulated with all-day hydration in mind, this gel-like cream contains hyaluronic acid, betaine and adenosine, in addition to the aforementioned snail mucin. Together, these ingredients can improve the look and feel of skin by boosting elasticity and moisture, soothing irritation and gently exfoliating. Snail mucin can also help tone down dark spots for a more even appearance, in addition to strengthening the skin barrier, which aids in moisture retention.

Don’t move at a snail’s pace — snag this slimy yet satisfying stuff while it’s on major markdown (over 75% off).