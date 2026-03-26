American Airlines in talks with Starlink and Amazon for Wi-Fi upgrade, weighs return of seatback screens

Bringing screens back to American Airlines ‘ narrow-body planes is under “serious consideration” and a decision could be made as early as next month, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It would be part of a major revamp of American’s in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi for narrow-body aircraft, said the person, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to talk about the plans publicly.

Part of those plans include discussions with SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon Leo to potentially provide in-flight Wi-Fi, according to the person.

American is also talking with Amazon about providing content for the seats, which could include Amazon Prime, music and potentially shopping, where customers could use miles for purchases, the person said.

The airline currently has a deal with Apple for customers to stream music and Apple TV+ content.

Amazon Leo declined to comment. SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pressure is mounting on American from rivals such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines , which account for most of the U.S. airline industry’s profits, and airlines have been increasingly relying on customers willing to pay up for premium seating.