American Airlines to debut new suites with sliding doors after delays

American Airlines ‘ new suites with sliding doors are set to start flying on some of its planes in June, a key part of its strategy to compete against more profitable rivals for high-spending customers.

American first unveiled the new design in September 2022 and expected to start flying the new seats in 2024 but, like other carriers, faced delays from suppliers. First- and business-class airplane seats throughout the industry have become so elaborate that they’ve held up deliveries of new aircraft.

American’s new suites on the Boeing 787-9 will debut for regularly scheduled service on June 5 between its hub at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and London Heathrow Airport, followed by Philadelphia to London on Aug. 6 and Philadelphia to Zurich on Sept. 3. Another flight, outfitted with the new seats, between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Brisbane, Australia, is set to start Oct. 26.