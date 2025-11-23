Sunday, November 23, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelAmtrak president urges travelers to book holiday trains 'as soon as' they...
Travel

Amtrak president urges travelers to book holiday trains ‘as soon as’ they can

admin
By admin
0
5

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Americans begin their Thanksgiving travels, Amtrak has set a new record.

The company provided 34.5 million customer trips in fiscal year 2025, up 6% year over year.

“There’s a genuine interest in passenger rail travel throughout the country,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak’s president, in an interview with Fox News Digital. 

NEW TSA POLICY MAY CHARGE PASSENGERS WHO DO NOT HAVE ACCEPTABLE IDS AT CHECKPOINTS

“We’re working really hard to put a better product out there every day, increase capacity and get schedules that are more convenient for customers to take,” he also noted. 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a recent press release that there’s a bright future ahead for transportation and trains.

Travelers board an Amtrak train at Union Station on November 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Amtrak broke ridership records with 34.5 million trips in fiscal 2025. The company is advising Americans to book promptly for Thanksgiving travel. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“Faster trains, more affordable service and extended routes are opening up a new era of American rail,” said Duffy.

Amtrak will be introducing its new Airo trains in 2026, which will provide modern seating, bigger restrooms and a “contemporary food service experience.”

Harris said, “The Airo service that comes out next year is going to be replacing trains that are 50 years old.”

TRAVEL INDUSTRY SOUNDS ALARM OVER HOW SHUTDOWN WILL IMPACT AMERICANS AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING

With Thanksgiving nearly here, Harris said the all-time record they’re seeing embraces holiday travel as well.

“It’s the busiest time of year here at Amtrak,” said Harris. “We ask customers to try to pack light, because the trains are going to be really full.”

amtrak train emerging from baltimore potomac tunnel

“We’re very flexible in terms of our ticketing,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak’s president. “You’re also able to change your tickets on the app in case something comes up at the last minute.” (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Passengers should remember that trains close two minutes before departure, he said. “You don’t want to leave it till the very last minute to get on the train.”

Harris said train travel is not as hectic as flying — there’s no need, for example, to show up two hours before departure. However, travelers should “plan on being there in time and getting on the train before we leave.”

Nearly 82 million people are expected to travel over Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Harris said people should book “as soon as” they know their holiday plans. 

“The good thing about Amtrak is that we’re very flexible in terms of our ticketing,” he said. “You’re also able to change your tickets on the app in case something comes up at the last minute.”

Holiday travelers and commuters head to Union Station in advance of the Thankgiving holiday on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, 2009.

Nearly 82 million people are expected to travel over Thanksgiving this season. Union Station in Washington, D.C., is shown above. (Bill Clark/Roll Call/Getty Images)

So far this month, there has been record cold weather in the East, lake-effect snow around the Great Lakes and unsettled weather across the West, according to FOX Weather.

Harris said Amtrak takes many measures to ensure winter travel is as safe and convenient as possible.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

“We do things like winterize the trains beforehand to make sure that they don’t freeze up,” he said. “That can be a problem in these extreme weather events. We also make sure our stations are properly maintained for things like slips and falls.”

He added, “It goes back to the whole point about being prepared, making sure that people get to the station in plenty of time, so that they don’t risk difficult weather conditions.”

Amtrak locomotive.

“If you can travel on trains at less popular times a day, you can save money,” said Amtrak’s president. (Amtrak)

Recently, some customers have taken to social media to call out Amtrak’s pricing.

“Amtrak is a scam,” wrote one individual on X. “Why [are] there $360+ tickets for the same route I paid $25 for yesterday?”

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Another user wrote, “I know Amtrak prices are famously fickle, but I think this is the funniest disparity I’ve ever seen.” The person shared a photo of a $20 train ticket — and another ticket priced at $236.

Harris said that “it’s true that with the tremendous interest we have in train travel today, trains are really full and that does have the impact of driving up prices.”

Grand Central Terminal, with crowds of people shown

People walk through Grand Central Terminal in midtown Manhattan days before the Christmas holiday in December 2023. “We really suggest that people shop around before they buy their ticket,” said Harris of Amtrak. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

He also noted the company’s flexible pricing structures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If you can travel on trains at less popular times a day, you can save money. So, we really suggest that people shop around before they buy their ticket.”

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Source

Previous article
‘Stakes are high.’ With shutdown over, airlines predict record numbers of travelers this Thanksgiving
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024