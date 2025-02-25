AtHome expands with great determination into the European and American markets, launching the Minix food waste compost dryer

Successfully signed an export contract with European home appliance distributor Mares… Initial shipment of thousand units, with plans to increase volume.

Targets Europe’s high food waste disposal costs… Minix food waste compost dryer, a compact electric composter, chosen as a strategic solution.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AtHome (CEO Yang Jeong-ho) is gaining momentum both domestically and internationally with its home appliance brand Minix, which aims to maximize space efficiency. Minix’s flagship product, the food waste compost dryer, has sold 150,000 units in South Korea within just 17 months since its launch in September 2023. In light of this success, AtHome has designated the Minix food waste compost dryer as a strategic product for global expansion and has begun securing overseas distribution channels.



Minix food waste compost dryer (Provided by AtHome)

On February 5, AtHome officially signed an export contract with Mares, a European home appliance distributor with over 40 years of experience and headquartered in Italy. AtHome will supply an initial batch of thousand of Minix food waste compost dryer units, making the product available to European consumers.

AtHome had previously explored entry into the European market by showcasing the Minix food waste compost dryer at the IFA 2024 exhibition in Berlin last September. At the time, the product’s excellent performance, affordable pricing, and sleek, compact design attracted interest from multiple local distributors. Additionally, Europe’s high food waste disposal costs were a key factor that contributed to securing this export deal.

AtHome is also set to participate in The Inspired Home Show 2025, North America’s largest and most prestigious housewares exhibition with a 125-year history. The event will take place from March 2–4 in Chicago, where the company will operate a promotional booth showcasing Minix food waste compost dryer, along with its dishwashers and mini dryers. Given that approximately 40% of food in the U.S. goes to waste, the company anticipates significant consumer interest in its food waste compost dryer, which offers an efficient solution to the country’s ongoing food waste problem.

“AtHome’s recent Series A investment of KRW 18 billion (approximately USD 13.5 million) from major Korean venture capital firms—including Korea Investment Partners, Shinhan Venture Investment, and Hana Ventures—has played a crucial role in accelerating Minix’s global expansion, including its export contract with Mares and participation in international exhibitions,” said CEO Yang Jeong-ho. “We will continue to grow Minix as a leading K-appliance brand that is loved worldwide.”

