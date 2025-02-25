This Apple MacBook Air is down to $800 thanks to a coupon — that’s $199 off

Whether you’re the proud owner of an aging Mac or a curious PC user looking to make the switch, right now is a great time to upgrade your laptop. The 2022 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM can be yours for just $800 — $199 off at Amazon. Stream shows, video chat with friends and catch up on emails easily with this Apple powerhouse.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Sales on Apple products are hit and miss (often more miss), but this MacBook is a surprising $199 off when you add the on-page coupon, marking one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Since it’s a 2022 model, stock is limited — so when it’s gone, it’s gone. At $800, you’re paying $90 less than you would for the 8GB RAM model, but with double the memory, Apple’s lightning-fast M2 chip, a lightweight design and a battery that lasts for days. Remember: You can always buy an external hard drive, you can’t buy external RAM.

Why do I need this? 🤔

When it comes to high-performance laptops, there’s a reason the MacBook Air is always in the conversation. In addition to some truly impressive specs, it comes with a Liquid Retina Display that makes everything — text, colors, video — remarkably clear, crisp and vibrant. This model has a 13.6-inch screen, but there are larger options if you need more space.

Advertisement Advertisement

There’s a front-facing camera for video calls and meetings that captures content in 1080p resolution — that’s high-def. If you have an iPhone or iPad, all three devices are designed to work together seamlessly. Transfer content from one to the other easily, or open a webpage on your laptop and keep reading on your phone when you leave the house.

This MacBook Air gets up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, and at only 2.7 pounds, it’s easy to grab and go. Apple’s M2 chip is particularly efficient, giving this computer some of the best staying power of any Apple device.

The MacBook Air is ultra-portable at just 2.7 pounds. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 800 reviews have awarded this model five stars — not unexpected for a MacBook.

Pros 👍

“I’ve only ever used Windows,” said this convert. “I was nervous to get a Mac because I know it’s a bit different than Windows, but I don’t regret getting a Mac at all. … I was overwhelmed because it was so different and I didn’t know where certain things were, but after a few Google searches and some videos, I was able to get Mac down and I’m in love. I think if you have an iPhone, I would absolutely recommend buying this. It’s so nice to be able to access most of the information on my phone from my laptop now.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“I did a massive amount of research on what I would need in a computer,” said another buyer. “I mostly use one for Word, Excel and financial documents. I needed a computer that would be in my budget, would be fast and effective, but also would meet all of my needs for maintaining my household and doing different projects for work and school. This has fit the bill beautifully. It runs well, has an amazing screen and picture, and is so much faster than my previous one!”

“The perfect MacBook Air,” declared a fan. “No need to get an M3 processor when the M2 is fully capable of virtually all tasks, including scientific calculations. By choosing the M2 versus the new M3 version, you save hundreds of dollars with virtually no loss in performance. The screen is clear and realistic, and you can watch a movie on it without compromise.”

Cons 👎

Of course, even MacBooks aren’t perfect. “This laptop is much more powerful, light, sleek and the keyboard is great,” wrote another shopper. “My only gripe is that, when closed, the lid is slightly not lining up with the base. It is off very slightly.”

“Runs flawlessly and barely gets hot,” said this final buyer. “The MacBook is pretty quick to load and the battery life is amazing! The Midnight color is beautiful, but just know that it is a fingerprint magnet. The sound quality is pretty good, I wish they would have kept the speaker grills next to the keyboard though.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Advertisement Advertisement

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Source