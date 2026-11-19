Aussies are being warned of an increase in scammers using fake delivery issues to target shoppers in the lead-up to Christmas.

Australia Post has warned customers to remain vigilant ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, with an increase in shopping ahead of the festive season leading to a rise in delivery scams sweeping the nation.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Delivery scams target Australian shoppers

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The national postal service said scammers are using tactics including claims parcel deliveries cannot be completed because address details cannot be verified.

These are mostly in the form of a text message or email that appears to come from a postie or Australia Post, claiming there is a problem with a postcode, street number or other address detail.

Australia Post chief information security officer Adam Cartwright said scammers are exploiting the popularity of online shopping.

“The scammers are getting smarter. We’re seeing messages that look like genuine delivery notifications,” he said.

“These messages often look convincing and can direct customers to fake websites designed to capture personal and financial information.

“We encourage Australians to stop and think before clicking on links, scanning QR codes or entering any personal details.”

Some scammers are impersonating posties and claiming issues with delivery addresses. Credit: Australia Post

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Australia Post said the scams are designed to create a sense of urgency, with scammers warning customers a delivery won’t be completed unless they act quickly.

Links or QR codes are often used to direct people to fake websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

“If you’re expecting a parcel, the safest way to track it is through the official AusPost app,” Cartwright said.

“If something doesn’t look right, don’t click the link. Check the status of your parcel through official Australia Post channels instead.”

Australia Post said it will never ask for passwords, banking details or credit card information via phone, email or text message.

Examples of recent scam text messages being sent out to Aussies. Credit: Australia Post

In the lead-up to Christmas, shoppers were also reminded to be on alert for gift card scams and to be wary of unexpected calls, emails, texts or social media messages requesting gift card payments or codes.

“At this time of year scammers are always targeting Australia Post, it’s seasonal. Mid-year it might be tax returns, but this time of year it’s Australia Post,” Cartwright said.

“We are expecting these scams to continue (and) the bad news is we have had lots of reports of scams this year so far and we’ve taken down many fake Australia post websites.

“The good news is, there is reduction in scams year on year.”

Cartwright said this is thanks in part to Australia Post’s collaboration with National Cyber Security Co-ordinator Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness and other industry peers.

“We’re trying to more quickly block the access to these (scam) email address, websites and SMS numbers,” he said.

Australia Post said the safest way to track and check packages is through the official AusPost app.

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