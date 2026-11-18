GIMHAE, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — South Korean healthcare company IREONA Inc. participated in MEDICAL JAPAN in October 2026, presenting its IREONA smart care series and the LENEX sleep product alongside an investor relations (IR) presentation. The exhibition provided an opportunity to introduce the company’s approach to supporting more comfortable and independent daily living.



IREONA Inc. Showcases Smart Care Series and Delivers IR Presentation at MEDICAL JAPAN 2026

As aging populations increase demand for care, IREONA is exploring technologies to help caregivers manage daily care tasks and respond to users’ needs. The IREONA series is being developed for a range of care settings, with functions tailored to individual applications rather than uniformly applied across all products.

For certain bed-care applications under development, the company is investigating the use of multiple sensors, including pressure sensors, together with AI-based analysis. These approaches are intended to detect changes in bed conditions and provide caregivers with information about the bed environment and hygiene-related factors. If successfully developed, they could help reduce repetitive observation tasks and support more timely responses.

Its development approach also considers the dignity of people receiving care and the working conditions of those providing it. IREONA is also studying possible medical device applications related to pressure ulcer prevention. Any products requiring medical device authorization would be subject to the relevant regulatory procedures before commercialization. Separately, the company is exploring technologies that analyze sleep posture and movement patterns to support sleep-environment management, as well as potential uses of sensing, AI and robotics in other care settings.

Alongside the smart care series, IREONA introduced LENEX, a pillow made with thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPEE). Drawing on the material’s elasticity and shape-recovery properties, LENEX is designed with comfort, usability and ease of maintenance in mind. Its development also considers the physical pressure experienced by people who spend extended periods lying down and aims to support a sleep environment that may be helpful in pressure ulcer care.

The IREONA series and LENEX reflect the company’s view that technology should complement, not replace, human care. IREONA seeks to address practical needs experienced by users, families and caregivers while helping individuals maintain independence where possible.

Through its participation in MEDICAL JAPAN and its IR presentation, IREONA introduced its development direction to an international audience and explored potential opportunities in overseas markets. The company plans to continue developing healthcare technologies and products for diverse care and everyday living environments.

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