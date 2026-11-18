The Peninsula Motoring brings together collectors, enthusiasts and marques in celebration of motoring excellence in our home city

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Building on the pioneering spirit of The Peninsula Motoring, The Repulse Bay Motoring Classics made its remarkable debut on 7 November. Bringing together an exceptional collection of legendary automobiles, leading automotive marques, collectors and enthusiasts, the event established a new benchmark for prestige and motoring excellence in Asia. It also ushered in a new chapter for the region’s motorsports community, creating a distinctive platform for the celebration of automotive heritage and lifestyle set against the iconic backdrop of The Repulse Bay.



The Repulse Bay Motoring Classics at The Repulse Bay

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Mr Philip Kadoorie, Deputy Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, who reflected on his family’s longstanding passion for motoring. “Through The Quail and The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award, we’ve brought enthusiasts together from around the world. I’m excited to bring that spirit home to Hong Kong,” he said. Mr Benjamin Vuchot, Chief Executive Officer of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, also delivered his opening remarks, highlighting the Kadoorie family’s belief that the group’s hotels and properties should be part of the life of their cities, which now extends to Hong Kong’s Southside. “We believe that heritage should be enjoyed and shared, not just preserved. That vision has guided our group for generations,” he said.

With a tight curation by The Peninsula Motoring on three distinctive eras, Roaring Twenties, Timeless Classics and Living Legends, the event showcased some of the world’s most celebrated and sought-after motoring icons. Among the standout highlights were the highly coveted 1997 McLaren F1, widely regarded as one of the greatest supercars of the 1990s; the legendary 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, a masterpiece that combined competition-bred performance with open-air elegance; and the iconic 1963 Aston Martin DB5, forever associated with the James Bond franchise. Taking guests on a journey through automotive history, the showcase also featured highly anticipated milestones such as the pre-war Rolls-Royce Phantom II, a model closely connected to The Peninsula’s heritage. Spanning more than a century of automotive innovation, the collection further included the Bentley 3 Litre, a pioneer of early motorsports in the 1920s, and the legendary Lamborghini Miura S, each demonstrating the evolution of automotive engineering, craftsmanship and design through the decades.

Complementing these automotive legends was an extraordinary selection of contemporary and ultra-rare masterpieces, led by the Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster, one of only ten examples worldwide, alongside the highly acclaimed Lamborghini Revuelto SV and Bentley Flying Spur Azure. These cutting-edge creations showcased the continuing evolution of automotive design, performance and craftsmanship, offering visitors an unparalleled journey through the past, present and future of the automobile.

Reflecting decades of passion and camaraderie within the local motoring scene, the fireside chat united chairmen of leading car clubs, collectors and enthusiasts, and created a platform for the exchange of stories, insights and a shared appreciation for motoring. The showcase also featured a demonstration of the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen, widely recognised as the world’s first automobile.

Framed by the stunning coastal setting, the inaugural Repulse Bay Motoring Classics set a new benchmark for automotive gatherings in Asia, while showcasing The Repulse Bay as a premier venue capable of hosting large-scale events that bring together communities through shared passions and memorable experiences.

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The Repulse Bay

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Email: info@therepulsebay.com | Website: www.therepulsebay.com

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About The Repulse Bay

The Repulse Bay combines the charm and elegance of a bygone era with a vibrant, contemporary resort lifestyle. The historic, beachfront landmark surrounded by lush gardens occupies the site of the former Repulse Bay Hotel, just 15 minutes from the city. A commercial and residential destination, The Repulse Bay is home to The Repulse Bay Arcade, featuring a curated selection of destination shops and restaurants, including The Verandah, Spices, gróa, Curry Up, UNDERCOVER and Hong Kong’s only official HUMAN MADE store. The property also includes The Repulse Bay Apartments, comprising 402 luxury apartments with extensive recreational offerings. At the heart of the community is The Club, a 61,000-square-foot clubhouse with comprehensive facilities, including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, fitness and Pilates studios, children’s playrooms, and versatile multi-purpose spaces. Distinctive event venues offering panoramic sea views provide an exceptional setting for corporate functions, weddings and social celebrations. Owned and operated by The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, The Repulse Bay is a gathering place for the Southside community, a beloved destination for Hong Kong residents and a “must see” attraction for visitors to the territory. For more information, please visit www.therepulsebay.com.

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