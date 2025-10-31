AXA BetterMe Weekend Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary with over 13,000 participants

Spreading positivity across the city and inspiring everyone to achieve their BetterMe

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) successfully concluded its annual community carnival, the “AXA BetterMe Weekend“, held from 25 to 26 October at AXA WONDERLAND, WestK. Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, the event attracted over 13,000 participants. AXA brand ambassador Sammi Cheng graced the opening ceremony to officially kick start the event. She captivated the audience with her warm presence and engaging manner, infusing the festivities with energy and enthusiasm. The event was characterised by a joyful and uplifting atmosphere, as families and friends gathered to enjoy a weekend filled with meaningful entertainment and inspiration.

This year’s carnival centred around the theme “BetterMe Express“, continuing to promote AXA’s three core pillars — “Mind Health”, “Physical Health”, and “Sustainable Living”. The venue featured a vibrant array of interactive game booths, stage performances, and complimentary workshops, offering participants an engaging experience that deepened their understanding of the connection between holistic wellbeing and environmental sustainability. One of the highlights of the entertainment programme was a lively audience interaction session with Sammi Cheng, followed by a captivating performance from local band Pandora. The celebration also included a lively parade, bubble shows, busking, the brand new giant outdoor facilities playground, and a giant inflatable bouncy castle— ensuring enjoyment for all ages and creating an unforgettable weekend for the wider community.

In addition, AXA partnered with the Liverpool FC International Academy (Hong Kong) to host a football training session for children, promoting the importance of sports and physical activity. AXA, in collaboration with ELEMENTS, Green Power, HK Express, Hong Kong Swimming Academy, Klook, and other partners, offered an extensive range of prizes, including flight tickets, travel gift cards, sports equipment, beverage and dining vouchers as well as limited-edition fifth anniversary gifts, ensuring participants left with lasting memories and generous rewards.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “Over the past five years, the ‘AXA BetterMe Weekend’ has grown from being simply a platform to promote public health into a vibrant community event that champions positive values. We firmly believe that true wellbeing involves harmony between the body, mind, spirit, and the environment. Looking ahead, we remain committed to fostering healthy, sustainable lifestyles and supporting the long-term development of our communities. We hope everyone finds the strength to grow on this journey, and together, we can build a healthier, brighter future — making ‘BetterMe’ a goal that resonates in everyone’s heart.”

Despite her busy schedule, AXA brand ambassador Sammi Cheng remained composed and radiant as she shared her personal insights on success. “One of my guiding principles aligns closely with AXA’s brand philosophy—Know You Can, this unwavering self-belief empowers me to overcome limitations. The balance between physical and mind health is also essential; a resilient mindset fuels physical performance, generating positive energy that drives sustained success.” Sammi also shared her view on “BetterMe”, the theme for this annual carnival, “BetterMe is not about striving for perfection, but about embracing my vulnerabilities and imperfections, and learning to get along with myself. I remain committed to continuous growth; the true essence of life lies in giving our best while finding joy and fulfilment along the way.”

AXA places strong emphasis on the physical and mind health of its customers. In addition to hosting its annual community event, the AXA BetterMe Weekend, it offers a comprehensive support platform — AXA BetterMe — featuring nearly 20 services spanning physical health, mind health, and health management. Among those, the “BeOnTrack” programme stands out, providing expert guidance from a multidisciplinary team of family doctors, dietitians, and personal fitness trainers. These services are designed to support both AXA customers and the wider public in achieving their health goals. Access to AXA’s BetterMe services is available anytime, anywhere via the “Emma by AXA” app.

For more details on the AXA BetterMe service, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/axa-betterme.

For more highlights about the AXA BetterMe Weekend, please visit the video link: https://youtu.be/befXTZ9xwo0.



Aligning with the World Mental Health Day in October, AXA hosted its annual AXA BetterMe Weekend community carnival at AXA Wonderland in WestK, attracting over 13,000 participants.



Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the event welcomed AXA brand ambassador Sammi Cheng, who shared her tips for managing holistic wellness and engaged attendees through an interactive game, inspiring everyone to take positive steps towards their best selves.



AXA BetterMe Weekend features a series of interactive booths, stage performances, and free workshops, centered on the three themes: “Mind Health”, “Physical Health”, and “Sustainable Living”, delivered a weekend full of positive energy.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, hich is achieved through actively listening to our customers’ needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles – as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

Source