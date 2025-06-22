‘Better than Sanuks’: These foot-hugging flip-flops are down to $13

Summer is basically here (we’re just a few days away!). It’s the season that’s all about ease, sunshine and shoes you can slide in and out of. We’re talking about footwear that lets us ditch the socks and laces, something you can put on without bending over — like, say, flip-flops. In our relentless pursuit of things that’ll help us live a little larger without making our bank accounts too much smaller, we came across KuaiLu Yoga Mat Flip Flops at Amazon. They’re comfy, sturdy, super popular and on sale for as low as $13, down from $20.

Amazon Along with squishy soles, these flip-flops also have arch support to cradle your feet and soft straps for all-day comforty. $13 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

We’re loath to put a price on keeping your feet happy, but if we must, comfy, cute flip-flops that cost less than 20 bucks are a veritable steal. And when they’re just $13, like this black-and-white option? That’s just ridiculous. That said, these flip-flops come in multiple colors — and you won’t pay more than $16 for any of ’em.

Why do I need this? 🧐

These shoes might just be your new sunny-weather soulmates. They’re made with actual yoga mat foam, making them crazy cushy. But these bad boys have more going for them than that marshmallow bounce — they also have arch support, so that they hug your feet with every step you take. Amping up the comfort is the super-stretchy strap, made with skin-friendly cloth — which is available in cute patterns if you’re feeling fancy.

We love to spend our money on items that are built to last — these are tough enough to withstand scorching blacktop and super-heated sand. And, thanks to the non-slip rubber sole with grippy grooves, pool decks are no problem.

No need for socks and laces when you’ve got these babies strapped to your feet. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

In what may be the biggest compliment of all, more than a few shoppers say these are “better than Sanuks.”

Pros 👍

“I have plantar fasciitis and every imaginable pain in my feet,” shared a happy traveler. “My feet are wide with a deep arch only on the inside of my feet, but these sandals were super comfy! I wore them for my vacation trip to the beach and I walked 3 miles to a restaurant in them because it was nice outside, and for once, I didn’t feel any pain or fatigue like other sandals normally do.”

“So comfy,” wrote another peppy pedestrian. “I walked around in these slippers all day on uneven surfaces and normal ground (over 10,000 steps). My feet were extremely comfortable and well supported. These are super flexible and I didn’t have any shoe bites or cuts at all.”

“How are these so freaking comfortable?!” asked this shocked shopper. “I was just looking for a lazy summer flip-flop. What I got was a sandal that looks great with all of my summer dresses and still doesn’t look out of place with shorts and a tee. They are so comfortable that when I tried them on I almost didn’t put my fuzzy slippers back on.”

Cons 👎

A few fans found them a bit footloose.

“It feels like walking on sponges but with support,” one reviewer wrote. “I have a narrow foot, so I wish the straps were a little tighter, but I’m used to things being a little loose.”

Echoed this shopper: “The straps seem large, allowing my foot to move around more than I’d like. I’d prefer the straps be a bit tighter.”

Amazon These flip-flops aren’t just comfy and supportive — the sturdy soles grip well on slick surfaces for all those pool days ahead. $14 at Amazon

