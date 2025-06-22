Hankook Cements Its Tire Supremacy at the 2025 Jakarta E-Prix

GEN3 Evo iON Race Tires Triumph in Jakarta’s Sweltering Round 12 Showdown

Dan Ticktum conquers Jakarta’s sweltering heat in a commanding drive at the Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit

GEN3 Evo iON Race tires excel in grip, heat resistance, and stability across Jakarta’s technically demanding layout and extreme track conditions

The Season 11 title fight intensifies as Formula E leaves Asia behind and prepares for decisive final rounds in Berlin and London

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Under Jakarta’s unforgiving tropical heat, Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), a leading global tire company under the Hankook & Company Group, reinforced its performance leadership at the 2025 Jakarta E-Prix—Round 12 of the 2024/2025 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (hereafter Formula E). After a one-season hiatus, Formula E roared back to action on the Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit (hereafter JIEC), a fiercely technical track set against the energetic backdrop of the Ancol waterfront.



FE 2025 Jakarta E-Prix

Dan Ticktum secured a decisive victory—injecting new momentum into the escalating championship battle. Oliver Rowland maintained his lead in the drivers’ standings with 172 points, while TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team further solidified its dominance at the top of the teams’ standings with 203 points.

The track, inspired by the flowing movements of the traditional Javanese Kuda Lumping dance, the 2.37km circuit pushed all 22 drivers to their limits with a mix of sweeping corners, tight technical sections, and scarce overtaking zones—made even more punishing by Jakarta’s humidity and track surface temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Engineered exclusively by Hankook for Formula E, the GEN3 Evo iON Race tire proved pivotal in Jakarta’s extreme conditions. Each team’s two allocated sets delivered consistent grip, thermal resilience, and control—empowering drivers to push the limits through the circuit’s most challenging sections without compromising performance or safety.

Maximilian Günther of DS Penske commented: “Jakarta’s climate and circuit layout really test both the driver and the car to the edge. The GEN3 Evo iON Race tire handled the heat and surface complexity incredibly well. It gave me the confidence to attack and defend—even in the tightest corners. What’s most impressive is how consistent the tire feels across conditions like this—something that clearly carries over into road tire technology too.”

As Formula E concludes its Asia tour, the spotlight now shifts to the decisive final stretch of Season 11. Next up is the 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix, taking place on July 12 & 13—marking the penultimate double-header of the season and the final race to carry the Hankook race title sponsorship this season. As the championship race heats up, Hankook continues to lead the charge in electric motorsport innovation—delivering sustainable, high-performance tire solutions that extend beyond the racetrack and drive the future of global e-mobility.