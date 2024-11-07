BLUETTI Unveils Exclusive Portable Power Deals and New Product Releases for Black Friday 2024

SYDNEY, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With Black Friday 2024 approaching on November 29, BLUETTI, a leader in portable power solutions, is unveiling exceptional Black Friday deals. Ahead of this Black Friday sale, BLUETTI will introduce the new Elite 200 V2 portable power station, providing more power options for indoor and outdoor power needs.



BLUETTI Elite 200 V2: A New Era in Portable Power

Scheduled for launch on November 13, the BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 will set a new standard in portable generators, as its predecessor AC200P did by being the first LiFePO4 power station. This next-gen power generator features automotive-grade LFP prismatic cells, providing 6,000+ charge cycles, or over 17 years of daily use. With a 2,600W output, it can power heavy-duty appliances such as air conditioners and ovens. Moreover, it offers 2073.6Wh capacity in a streamlined structure, 40% smaller than similar models.

Reliable Home Backup with BLUETTI AC300 and AC500

The BLUETTI AC300+B300K or AC500+2*B300K bundles offer a UPS power supply for homes in areas prone to power outages. They quickly kick in to keep life going as usual in 20ms of a blackout. The AC500 system can handle more demanding needs such as water heaters, air conditioners.

Portable Power On the Go: BLUETTI AC180 / AC70+ Charger 1 Alternator Charger

The AC180 offers a powerful output of 1,800W and a capacity of 1,152Wh, making it ideal for weekend getaways and camping adventures. Weighing just 10.2kg, the compact AC70 is designed for portability, capable of powering small devices under 1,000W, such as CPAP machines and blenders. The Charger 1 DC-DC car charger connects to your vehicle’s alternator, allowing you to charge the power station while on the move. You can fully charge the AC180 with Charger 1 in as little as 2.5 hours. With multiple layers of security, it ensures your car battery remains protected, allowing you to drive worry-free.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

