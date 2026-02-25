/C O R R E C T I O N — World Gym/

In the news release, World Gym Corporation Will Participate in Fireside Chat with IPO Edge on February 27, 2026, issued 25-Feb-2026 by World Gym over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the release should include the register link. The complete, corrected release follows:

World Gym Corporation Will Participate in Fireside Chat with IPO Edge on February 27, 2026

TAIPEI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — World Gym Corporation (2762.TW) (“World Gym” or the “Company”), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 280 locations worldwide, today announced that its President, John Caraccio, and Executive Committee Member, Mark Harms, will participate in a Fireside Chat with IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association on February 27 at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

During the event, Messrs. Caraccio and Harms will discuss the company’s recent Q4 and full year 2025 financial performance as well as outlook for 2026. The Company is experiencing rapid acceleration of revenue and earnings growth due to its disciplined growth strategy, combined with stringent cost controls and has plans to add many new locations as well as offer innovative services. The live event will be moderated by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

“I look forward to participating in this event and offering more color about our financial results as well as diving into some of the exciting things we have on the horizon, such as our focus on AI and longevity and more,” said John Caraccio, President of World Gym Corporation.

We cordially invite you to participate in this live event, please register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5PEh8sjhRMK1MUv3l96xaw#/registration

About World Gym Corporation

World Gym Corporation is Taiwan’s largest fitness chain, operating 139 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and 284 locations, it serves 900,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.

