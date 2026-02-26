Shepard avocado season is here, in season from February to April, around Australia. These beauties are buttery, smooth with a unique nutty flavour, and perfect for clean slicing (no smashing required).

Layered with ricotta, herbs, pickled shallot and chilli honey, this is how you do avo toast like a pro.

Darren Robertson’s shepard avocado rounds with ricotta, soft herbs, pickled shallot & chilli honey Credit: The Morning Show

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

Ingredients

Serves 2

2 slices good sourdough

1 ripe Shepard avocado

150g fresh ricotta

1 small shallot, finely sliced

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp caster sugar

Small handful soft herbs (parsley, dill, chives)

1 tbsp chilli honey

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt flakes and cracked pepper

Method

Place the sliced shallot in a small bowl with vinegar and sugar. Toss and set aside for 15 minutes to lightly pickle. Toast the sourdough until golden and crisp. Drizzle lightly with olive oil. Spread ricotta generously over the toast. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Slice the Shepard avocado into clean, even rounds and layer neatly over the ricotta. Drain the shallots and scatter over the top with plenty of soft herbs. Finish with a drizzle of chilli honey and an extra pinch of sea salt.

Source