Diver drops to one knee 100 feet underwater in breathtaking Fiji shipwreck proposal

A scuba dive in Fiji ushered in an unforgettable proposal well below the ocean’s surface.

Kim Paterson, 32, was stunned when her then-boyfriend, William Paterson, 37, asked her to marry him during a dive near the Salamanda shipwreck, news agency SWNS reported.

The couple, both avid divers from Auckland, New Zealand, were exploring the underwater site on April 10, 2023, at about 100 feet underwater when the plan was set in motion.

Before entering the water, William Paterson quietly told the dive team what he intended to do — and asked for their help in choosing the location.

He told his girlfriend they would take a photo together in front of the shipwreck — something she found unusual.

“Good practice in diving is to not touch the substrate, which, as experienced divers, we both know,” she told SWNS.

“So, I was confused and a little frustrated when he insisted we stand next to each other.”

As another diver prepared to snap the photo, Paterson produced a ring underwater and dropped to one knee.

“I was in complete shock when he brought out a ring,” Kim Paterson said. “I looked at him and back at the ring a few times to try and process what was happening.”

She said he smiled at her and gave a small nod — to reassure her the proposal was genuine.

Paterson had mounted a GoPro and handed it to a fellow diver to capture the moment, SWNS reported.

The excitement left Kim Paterson so overwhelmed that she barely remembered the dive itself, she said.

“I ended up using a lot more air on that dive with the excitement, and I barely remember the shipwreck, so we will probably have to revisit it one day,” she said.

After they resurfaced, the dive crew and fellow divers celebrated with the couple.

The pair later returned to their resort for champagne.

The Patersons first met in 2021 — and tied the knot in December 2024.

The couple continues to scuba dive regularly — including during their honeymoon in the Maldives, where they encountered whale sharks and manta rays.

For anyone interested in Fiji scuba diving, the MV Salamanda is “a standout site,” according to a blog about it.

“One of the most remarkable features of the wreck is that she rests perfectly upright on the seabed — a rare and striking sight underwater,” according to fijidiving.com. “Sitting on a sandy bottom … the wreck gives the impression of a ship paused mid-journey, creating a dramatic and immersive dive experience.”

