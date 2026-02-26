Trip.com Partners with JR Companies to Offer Nationwide Shinkansen Tickets to International Travellers

– Selected routes now support QR code boarding –

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com, a global online travel service provider, has partnered with East Japan Railway Company, Central Japan Railway Company, West Japan Railway Company, and Kyushu Railway Company to launch the sale of Shinkansen tickets across Japan for international travellers.

In recent years, Japan has emerged as one of the most popular travel destinations in Asia, attracting growing interest from travellers around the world. Through its multilingual global platform, Trip.com enables international visitors to purchase Shinkansen tickets in advance in their preferred language, offering greater convenience when planning travel within Japan.

With this service, travellers can select their departure and arrival stations, travel date, train, and seat type—non-reserved, reserved, or Green Car—and purchase Shinkansen tickets online via Trip.com. Depending on the ticket type, passengers can either pass through ticket gates using a QR code or collect physical tickets from ticket vending machines at stations.

＊＊The Tokaido Shinkansen, Sanyo Shinkansen, and Kyushu Shinkansen are available exclusively via QR code boarding.

By securing Shinkansen tickets online prior to departure, international travellers can reduce concerns related to on-site ticket purchases and language barriers, ensuring a smoother and more stress-free travel experience within Japan. Another key feature of the service is the ability to book Shinkansen tickets together with other travel products, such as flights and accommodation, all in one place.

Trip.com will continue to work closely with Japan’s major transportation providers to create a seamless travel environment, enabling travellers from around the world to explore destinations across Japan with greater ease and comfort.

