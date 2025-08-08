Campari Celebrates the Heart of Asia’s bar scene with “Tailored for the Bartender” – Custom Jackets for Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 Winners

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 ceremony in Macau, Campari extends heartfelt congratulations to every bar recognised on this year’s list. In tribute to the creativity, resilience, and passion that define Asia’s vibrant cocktail culture, Campari introduces Tailored for The Bartender — a personal gesture from the heart of Campari to the heart of the bartender.



Custom jackets for the representatives of every bar in the 1–50 list — plus Campari One To Watch Award honouree Workshop14 — rolling out across 14 markets in Asia.



The initiative honours the individuals whose vision and artistry breathe life into Asia’s best bars. Through this program, Campari will collaborate with the representatives of each bar in the 1 – 50 list, along with the winner of the Campari One To Watch Award, to design and craft a bespoke bar jacket. Each jacket will be co-created with the bartender and a local tailoring partner, reflecting the soul of their bar and designed to perform beautifully in the fast-paced energy of service.

Among those receiving custom jackets are Jay Khan, Co-Founder and Head Mixologist at COA in Hong Kong; Supawit “Palm” Muttarattana of Dry Wave in Bangkok; Keith Motsi of VIRTÙ at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi; Andrew Ho of Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou; and Joash Conceicao of Offtrack in Singapore — each a driving force behind one of Asia’s most celebrated bars.

Over the coming months, Campari will document the tailoring journeys of selected bartenders across 14 markets in a series of short videos and portraits, capturing fittings, design choices, and the stories behind each jacket. These sessions will be shared on Campari’s digital platforms and through regional partners.

Spotlight: Campari One To Watch Award – Workshop14, Hanoi

Workshop14 (No.83 on the 51–100 extended list) has been named the Campari One To Watch Award winner — an honour selected by the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy for an emerging bar poised to break into the 1 – 50 list. Overlooking Hanoi’s West Lake, Workshop14 blends modern technique with native Vietnamese ingredients in a space where traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary design. Its inclusion in Tailored for The Bartender underscores Campari’s commitment to supporting rising talent across the region.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 Highlights

Bar Leone (Hong Kong) is crowned The Best Bar in Asia for the second consecutive year. The 2025 list spans 20 destinations and includes 20 new entries, reflecting the dynamism of the region’s bar scene.

Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1H2K_XEjHtw8wKU4BjBsyQAWm1oJZKvtr?usp=sharing

