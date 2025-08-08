NYT Connections hints today for #789: Clues and answers for Friday, Aug. 8

It’s after midnight and that means another New York Times Connections puzzle has dropped! If you’re already in and can’t seem to guess any groups, I promise you’re not the only one. I have good news though: we’ve got hints (and spoilers if you want them) to help you get through Friday’s puzzle: #789. Don’t feel bad for taking a peek — no one wants to lose their winning streak.

Since we’re in this together, I’ll share how I did each day. I found today’s puzzle surprisingly easy. I guessed green and yellow first, then quickly figured out blue, leaving purple for last as usual. Some day I’ll guess purple first.

If you’re new to NYT Connections, we’ve got some tips to help you along the way. Also, check out today’s Wordle hints and answer.

How to play NYT Connections

NYT Connections is a surprisingly difficult word game and if you play, you’re now considered a “connector.” There are 16 words presented in a four-by-four grid and your goal is to match four words into their respective color-coded groups (yellow, green, blue, purple). Yellow is the easiest to guess while purple is the hardest.

Your job is to find out how the four words are connected to a specific group. For instance, in one recent puzzle, the blue group hint was “related to buying a home” and the words were appraisal, escrow, insurance and mortgage.

If you make a mistake when you submit, that’s okay. You get four guesses before the game is over and the answers are revealed. You can also click on the lightbulb icon in the game to get some hints, but we’ll also provide those here.

If you find yourself obsessed with this game after completing just one puzzle, I’ve got bad news for you. You can only play once a day. The timer resets each night at midnight.

Tips for playing NYT Connections

I only recently started playing Connections, but here are some tips I’ve found useful along the way.

1. When you get an answer wrong, pay attention to the text that appears at the top of the puzzle. “One away” means you only got one word wrong. Analyze each word to find one that might fit better in another group and try a new word.

2. If you’re stuck, shuffle the board. You can shuffle as many times as you’d like to help you see some different word combinations.

3. Try to find the easy yellow group words first. Those words usually stick out because they have so much in common — they’re often synonyms of one another. But be wary of the trick words that could fit into multiple categories.

4. Stumped? Come back to the puzzle later with a fresher mind. Trying to solve a difficult puzzle without “sleeping” on it might result in too many mistakes.

Today’s NYT Connections hints

Check out these hints if you’re having a hard time grouping them together.

I’ll give you my own hints:

Yellow group: The same

Green group: To give or honor

Blue group: Doing this instead of paying attention in school

Purple group: An abbreviation precedes these words

Here’s one word from each group:

Yellow group hint word: Even

Green group hint word: Grant

Blue group hint word: Space

Purple group hint word: Marvel

Okay, on to the official group names for a bigger hint. If you don’t want to know what those are, then stop scrolling.

NYT Connections group names

Here are the group names for today’s puzzle.

Yellow group: Make equal, as a score

Green group: Bestow

Blue group: Things you might do during a boring class/meeting

Purple group: Words after the letters “MS”

Warning, spoilers ahead! If you scroll past this, the answers are right below.

Final warning! Last chance to go back and finish the game.

Today’s NYT Connections answers (spoilers)

Here are the Connections groups and the words that go with them.

Yellow group: Make equal, as a score (draw, even, square, tie)

Green group: Bestow (confer, grant, present, vest)

Blue group: Things you might do during a boring class/meeting (doodle, doze, pass notes, space)

Purple group: Words after the letters “MS” (degree, Marvel, Pac-Man, Paint)

My results today

Today’s puzzle was a quick one for me to guess. I made one mistake thinking “degree” would somehow fit with the yellows instead of “draw.” At the time I thought “draw” would fit with “doodle” and “paint” until I realized there wasn’t another word that would fit.

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟪🟨🟨🟨

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

Thanks for reading! Share how you did today in the comments.

