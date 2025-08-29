Charming Hainan, Enchanting Malaysia documentary global debut

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Hainan International Media Center:

The cultural documentary Charming Hainan, Enchanted Malaysia, co-produced by China’s Hainan International Media Center and BERNAMA，Malaysian National News Agency, debuts globally Aug. 28. The series delves into the long-standing cultural ties and emotional resonance between Hainan and Malaysia.

Episode 3: Heritage Worn Close

Five episodes – Tea-Table Topics, Reunion Feast: Savored in Chicken Rice, Heritage Worn Close, Echoes of Living Qiong Opera, and Homesick Shores – focus on shared cultural symbols – Wenchang Chicken and Hainan Chicken Rice, Old Dad’s tea, Li Brocade and Nyonya attire, Qiong Opera, and Qilou buildings, illustrating how culture takes roots and sprouts as it travels across oceans.



Episode 1：Tea-Table Topics

Episode 2: Reunion Feast: Savored in Chicken Rice

Episode 3: Heritage Worn Close

This joint China–Malaysia production was filmed in Hainan, Kuala Lumpur, and Melaka. Told through the perspectives of HIMC’s Zheng Ziwei and Bernama’s Ho Wen Yi, the documentary journeys through the streets of Hainan and Malaysia, telling real stories and exploring deep cultural ties.

Charming Hainan, Enchanted Malaysia is a conversation across geography and culture, resonating through everyday details and fostering connection between the peoples of China and Malaysia as well as across ASEAN. The series will be broadcast simultaneously on HIMC’s website (www.hicn.cn), WeChat, and Facebook (@hiHainan), as well as on Bernama TV and the Bernama’s Facebook, X (@Bernama), Instagram (@bernamatvofficial), and TikTok (@Bernamatvofficial/@Bernamaofficial) accounts.

