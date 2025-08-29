Smilegate Launches Special Website for Tokyo Game Show 2025! Global Debut of Chaos Zero Nightmare and MIRESI: Invisible Future Confirmed

Chaos Zero Nightmare and MIRESI: Invisible Future Confirmed for First Global Hands-On at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Special Showcase Site Now Live, With Booth Programs and Event Updates to Follow

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smilegate announced on Friday, August 29, that it has launched a special website for Tokyo Game Show 2025 (TGS 2025), taking place from September 25 to 28 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. The site spotlights Smilegate’s upcoming RPGs: Chaos Zero Nightmare (CZN) and MIRESI: Invisible Future (MIRESI).



On the special site, Smilegate has unveiled official TGS 2025 participation details and key visuals for CZN and MIRESI. Additional information such as booth location and player programs will be announced as the event approaches.

CZN is Smilegate’s next-generation IP, helmed by Hyung-seok Kim, creator of Epic Seven. The game blends collectible RPG character growth with a roguelite card battle system, offering a fresh twist on the subculture RPG space.

Developer Super Creative has invested significant resources into character and background design to push the visual quality of its 2D graphics. The title is slated for global release in Q4 2025 on PC and mobile.

MIRESI is a collectible RPG in development at Control 9, targeting release next year. With striking character designs and a storyline that crosses time and space, the game aims to deliver a distinctive experience. Acclaimed illustrator Hyung-seop “Hyulla” Kim serves as Art Director, heightening anticipation.

To celebrate the site launch, Smilegate is hosting follow-and-repost events through the official Japanese X accounts for CZN and MIRESI, with TGS 2025 admission tickets given away to selected participants.

Paek, Young Hoon, CEO of Smilegate Megaport, commented: “This marks the global debut of CZN and MIRESI, so we are preparing a range of programs and on-site events to provide attendees with a truly memorable experience.”

More information on Smilegate’s TGS 2025 booth can be found on the special site (http://tgs.onstove.com/en/2025).

