Savor an artful interlude that captures the freedom of the artists’ imagination and the luminous beauty of glass.

KANAZAWA, Japan, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “KanazawaBiyori introduces one of its top recommendations this season: the 16th ’24 Japan Glass Exhibition at the Ishikawa Notojima Glass Art Museum.”

As a pioneer among institutions dedicated to glass, the Ishikawa Notojima Glass Art Museum shares the history and allure of glass art. From Saturday, July 12 through Sunday, October 19, 2025, it hosts the 16th “’24 Japan Glass Exhibition.” Held every three years since 1978, this exhibition presents new works by association members distinguished by diverse modes of expression and original concepts, and is highly regarded in Japan and abroad for its quality.

This 16th edition features works by 82 motivated artists, including 23 prizewinners selected through an open call—the first such call in six years. Expect pieces that bring a welcome sense of cool in midsummer and others that are colorful and energetic, all expanding the expressive possibilities of glass.

This year, QR codes allow visitors to view the making processes of selected members’ works. Seen alongside the finished pieces, these videos offer a richer appreciation of the material and the artists’ craft. Formed from unfettered ideas, these glass works become more captivating the longer you look. Come for the art—and for the natural beauty of Notojima.

Exhibition Details

Dates: Ongoing — July 12 (Sat) to October 19 (Sun), 2025

Hours: 9:00–17:00 (last entry 30 minutes before closing)

Closed: Third Tuesdays

Advance Tickets: Available at Lawson/Mini Stop, FamilyMart, and 7-Eleven (JTB product no. 0266385); issuance period: July 11–October 19, 2025

Admission: Adults ¥800 (¥700); University students ¥350 (¥300); High school students and under: free

(Figures in parentheses are group rates for 20 or more.)

Programs During the Run

Gallery Talk

Curator-led highlights of the exhibition. No reservation required.

Dates & Time: July 12 (Sat), September 20 (Sat), October 18 (Sat), all at 10:30

Venue: Exhibition galleries

Fee: Free (university students and older require a same-day admission ticket)

Venue: Ishikawa Notojima Glass Art Museum (Nanao Museum Foundation, a public-interest foundation)

Address: 125-bu 10-banchi, Notojima Mukaida-machi, Nanao-shi, Ishikawa

Inquiries: Ishikawa Notojima Glass Art Museum (Nanao Museum Foundation)

Tel: 0767-84-1175

For further details, please see the exhibition’s event page.

https://nanao-af.jp/glass/exhibition2025-1/

Contact Information

Company Name: Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.

Address:

Sanpia Izumigaoka 511, 255 Fushimishinmachi,

Kanazawa City, Ishikawa 921-8172, Japan

Website: info@kanazawabiyori.com

Representative: Tatsunori Kita

Phone: +81-76-255-7663