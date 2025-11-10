CLEARCHANG Unveils “Rebreeze” at CES 2025 — Redefining Indoor Air Standards with a Smart Window-Mounted Air Purifier

Powered by nano-fiber filtration and AI control technology, Rebreeze delivers cleaner and fresher air through intelligent ventilation.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As global interest in air quality and sustainable living continues to rise, CLEARCHANG Co., Ltd. unveiled its innovative window-mounted air purifier, Rebreeze, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.



CES 2025 : CLEARCHANG

With decades of experience in natural ventilation and indoor air purification technologies, CLEARCHANG introduces a new form of air purifier that seamlessly integrates design, efficiency, and intelligent control into one system.

A Next Era of Air Purification — Smart, Space-Efficient, and Sustainable Design

The Rebreeze air purifier represents a paradigm shift in how clean air can be delivered into homes and offices. Rather than occupying floor space like traditional air purifiers, Rebreeze is a window-mounted air purifier that integrates directly into the window frame, optimizing both efficiency and aesthetics.

Through its dual air circulation system, Rebreeze simultaneously draws in and purifies outdoor air while expelling indoor pollutants such as CO₂, VOCs, and fine dust—ensuring a consistently fresh and clean indoor environment In Auto Mode, the system intelligently maintains optimal air quality around the clock while minimizing energy consumption, providing a comfortable and sustainable indoor atmosphere without manual operation.

Additionally, the smart ventilation design automatically adjusts airflow based on real-time indoor and outdoor conditions, ensuring continuous balance and comfort. Its quiet operation and energy-efficient performance make it ideal for both residential and office settings. By combining intelligent control with advanced filtration, Rebreeze delivers a seamless air management experience that redefines how modern spaces breathe.

The demand for innovative air purifier systems has surged as urban populations face escalating fine dust levels and climate-induced pollution. CLEARCHANG’s window-mounted air purifier offers a sustainable and elegant response to this challenge. By attaching directly to existing windows, the Rebreeze air purifier eliminates the need for bulky equipment or intrusive installations. The design preserves valuable indoor space while ensuring unobstructed ventilation.

Moreover, this air purifier integrates seamlessly with smart ventilation systems, creating a holistic solution for indoor air purification. Its user-centric design underscores CLEARCHANG’s commitment to combining beauty, function, and sustainability in the modern home environment.

Redefining Air with New AI-Powered Management Experience

At CES 2025, where innovation meets real-world application, CLEARCHANG drew international attention for integrating IoT (Internet of Things) and AI-driven monitoring into the Rebreeze air purifier. This next-generation air purifier enables users to control, analyze, and automate their ventilation and purification routines from anywhere via a mobile app. Through built-in sensors, the air purifier continuously tracks outdoor and indoor air quality metrics—such as PM2.5 concentration, CO₂ levels, and humidity—and adjusts the ventilation system accordingly.

AI algorithms within the air purifier analyze air patterns to predict pollution trends, ensuring preemptive action for maintaining optimal indoor air purification conditions. This smart connectivity allows users to remotely activate their window-mounted air purifier, view live data, and receive alerts about filter maintenance, temperature shifts, or poor air quality. Overall, the Rebreeze air purifier represents a fully autonomous system that minimizes user intervention while maximizing performance and energy efficiency.

The Technology Behind Rebreeze: Smart Innovation for Cleaner Air

Rebreeze features advanced nano-fiber filtration combined with antibacterial materials to capture even ultrafine particles while preventing bacterial growth, extending the filter’s lifespan. This refined filtration system represents CLEARCHANG’s dedication to developing reliable and high-performance air purification technology.

Its quiet and energy-efficient ventilation system keeps air fresh and comfortable throughout the day, maintaining a healthy indoor environment with minimal power use. Designed to adapt seamlessly to everyday spaces, it ensures both comfort and sustainability without compromising performance.

Rebreeze embodies CLEARCHANG’s commitment to practical innovation—delivering cleaner, healthier air through technology that balances efficiency, simplicity, and sustainability for modern living.

Sustainable Innovation for Healthier Living

At the heart of CLEARCHANG’s mission is a belief that air purifier technology should contribute to both human wellness and environmental preservation. The Rebreeze window-mounted air purifier embodies this philosophy with its eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient components, and minimalistic installation.

Unlike portable air purifiers that rely solely on recirculation, Rebreeze enables genuine ventilation, reducing indoor carbon dioxide accumulation while enhancing cognitive health and sleep quality. By maintaining consistent indoor air purification, the system supports families, schools, and workplaces in achieving long-term respiratory well-being.

Looking Ahead: CLEARCHANG’s Vision for the Global Air Purification Market

After a successful debut in the U.S., CLEARCHANG is expanding its reach across Asia, North America, and Europe, aiming to strengthen its position as a global leader in smart air purification and ventilation technology.

Upcoming next-generation models of Rebreeze will feature advanced AI analytics, climate-adaptive control systems, and seamless integration with smart home platforms—offering a more intelligent and personalized air management experience for users worldwide.

Through close collaboration with global partners and research institutes, CLEARCHANG is leading the development of safer, smarter, and more sustainable air management technologies. The company remains committed to creating a healthier and cleaner environment for future generations.

In line with its ESG management philosophy, CLEARCHANG is committed to building a carbon-neutral system that powers its products with solar energy and stores surplus electricity through energy storage systems (ESS). By adopting this sustainable energy model, the company actively contributes to responsible resource use and environmental preservation—advancing its vision of a cleaner, greener future.