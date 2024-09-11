SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — COSRX, the go-to skincare brand known for its gentle yet effective products, has concluded Season 1 of its viral #AffiliateWithCOSRX TikTok Challenge, which garnered over 69 million views. Running from April 18th to July 31st, 2024, the challenge sparked excitement among skincare lovers, building a stronger community and helping new fans discover COSRX through its growing affiliate program.



COSRX’s #AffiliateWithCOSRX TikTok Challenge Season 1 Wraps Up with 69M+ Views

A Challenge That Brought Skincare Lovers Together

The Season 1 #AffiliateWithCOSRX challenge was all about bringing skincare fans together, especially those from the Philippines and Malaysia. Beauty lovers hopped on TikTok to share over 779 creative videos, showing off their favorite COSRX products and why they’re obsessed with the brand. It wasn’t just about fun – it helped COSRX become an even bigger part of the skincare buzz online, with more and more people joining the journey with COSRX.

#AffiliateWithCOSRX Winners

COSRX made their TikTok Shop affiliate program even more exciting by turning it into a challenge! Skincare lovers had the chance to earn up to 15% commissions, score cool prizes like AirPods, and even win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Korea, where they could visit COSRX’s headquarters. Plus, the top creators got the opportunity to become official COSRX Ambassadors – talk about bragging rights! It was all about having fun, showing off your love for skincare, and earning amazing rewards along the way.

Highlights of Season 1

Thanks to the #AffiliateWithCOSRX challenge, affiliate sales in Malaysia shot up by a huge 234%, while the Philippines saw an incredible 281% boost. On top of that, COSRX’s creator community on TikTok grew by 215% as new affiliates jumped on board.

Every month, one lucky creator walked away with a pair of AirPods, but the real stars? The two top affiliates from both the Philippines and Malaysia – they scored an unforgettable trip to Korea to visit to COSRX’s headquarters and will be making their way to the land of skincare in October.

Season 2: Even More Exciting Opportunities

After the massive success of Season 1, COSRX is back with Season 2 of the #AffiliateWithCOSRX challenge. Running from August 1st to November 30th, 2024, this round is packed with even more rewards and fun ways to become part of the COSRX family. “We invite all aspiring content creators who are just starting their affiliate journey on TikTok,” said a COSRX representative. “With awesome prizes and a chance to become a COSRX Ambassador, there’s no better time to join in! If you’re 18 or older and have at least 1,000 TikTok followers, you’re in!”

About COSRX:

With its potent yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become a favorite brand in Southeast Asia. By using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results, providing the skin with the essentials it needs without unnecessary additives. COSRX’s best-selling skincare solutions can be found at Watsons, Sociolla, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

