Dangerous rabid beavers attack 2 teens, with 1 airlifted and popular park partially closed

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A popular state park in Maryland is now partially closed after two recent attacks by rabid beavers.

The first beaver attack at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County, Maryland, by the town of Thurmont, involved a 13-year-old swimmer on July 26.

The teenage boy, who had injuries to his hands and chest, was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to WJLA in Washington, D.C.

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Following the attack, the beaver was euthanized. It tested positive for rabies the following day, a press release from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) noted.

Swimming access to Hunting Creek Lake at the park was closed soon afterward.

The more recent incident took place on August 5, when a 19-year-old fisherman was bitten in the ankle by a beaver. The young man took himself to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for examination.

He received treatment and a tetanus shot. This beaver was subsequently euthanized and tested positive for rabies.

“The virus can be found in the saliva of infected animals.”

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The incidents have prompted partial park closures.

“Currently at Cunningham Falls State Park, day-use areas around Hunting Creek Lake will remain closed until wildlife experts and park management determine it is safe to reopen them to the public,” Joe Zimmermann, public information officer for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, told Fox News Digital.

Other areas of Cunningham Falls State Park remain open for camping and hiking.

“Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff, including wildlife specialists and park staff, are working to ensure the safety of the area and confirm that there are no additional beavers present,” said Zimmermann.

He noted that in addition to traps which have been set up since the first incident, wildlife staff are conducting nighttime surveys of the lake area with thermal imaging.

During this time, staff have checked the surrounding area for signs of beavers, and workers remain vigilant throughout the entire park, he said.

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Cunningham Falls State Park has many visitors in the summer. The park welcomed more than 455,000 visitors in 2025, according to the park’s spokesperson.

Rabies is most commonly transmitted from contact — usually a bite or scratch — with an infected animal, Dr. Roy Gulick, chief of Infectious Disease at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian, told Fox News Digital. (Gulick has not treated and does not know either of the individuals attacked by the rabid beavers.)

Globally, up to 99% of human rabies cases come from transmission by infected dogs, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“In the U.S., canine rabies was largely eliminated by the 1970s — but bats, foxes, raccoons and skunks have been known to transmit rabies,” said Gulick.

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Just like humans, dogs can get rabies from contact with infected wildlife, according to Brian Labus, an infectious disease epidemiologist and associate professor at the UNLV School of Public Health in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The virus can be found in the saliva of infected animals,” Labus said.

It’s important to exercise caution around wild animals and avoid close exposure, said Dr. Cheyenne Falat, associate medical director, Adult Emergency Department, University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

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Gulick, Falat and Labus all indicated there are clear warning signs. If a beaver shows unusual aggressive behavior by approaching or charging humans or domestic animals, parkgoers are urged to be cautious.

The doctors said beavers typically avoid people. But the virus affects their brains and can cause them to lose fear.

Beavers can become disoriented or uncoordinated. Rabid nocturnal animals can display uncharacteristic daytime exposure. They may exhibit excess salivation, abnormal coordination or abnormal vocalization, the doctors said.

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Experts say that if people are bitten or scratched by a wild animal, they should move to safety to avoid being bitten again, wash their wound with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes and seek medical attention immediately.

Medical treatment includes receiving a series of rabies vaccines.

Individuals should not try to catch the animal themselves, but instead should report the sighting to animal control or health authorities, experts said.

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If bitten by a beaver, an individual should go to a hospital immediately for a rabies shot, as rabies can be fatal if left untreated, the doctors said.

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