Delta Air Lines unveils first new Delta One suite in premium cabin arms race

Delta A350 fleet renderings with the next-generation Delta One suite cabin.
Courtesy: Delta
Delta Air Lines on Monday unveiled an updated Delta One suite for some of its longest-haul planes, marking its first refresh of the top-tier seat in a decade as airline competition for well-heeled travelers ramps up.
The new suites, which Delta said will debut on its Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in 2027, will include beds that are three inches longer than the older suites and a new pillow-top cushion. The new design will give travelers more leg and knee room, said Mauricio Parise, Delta’s vice president of brand experience.
“Most customers are side sleepers,” and the new designs could accommodate them, he said.
Delta had customers test the new suites out for “hours” at the company’s headquarters, Parise said.
Delta A350 fleet renderings with the next-generation Delta One suite cabin.
Courtesy: Delta
The airline’s Delta One business class cabin debuted nearly a decade ago on the A350s, featuring lie-flat beds, doors and a “do not disturb” button.
“We were a first mover, [and] started flying with doors in 2017,” Parise said. “There is an element of improvement.”
The A350-1000s, which are dedicated to long-haul flights, will have 50 of the suites.
The changes come as industry profit leader Delta and other airlines are refreshing their cabins, adding more expensive — and profitable — premium seats as wealthier customers continue to drive results.
The company said that premium ticket revenue, from first class and other more expensive options compared with coach, was up 14% in the first quarter over last year. Main cabin revenue, meanwhile, increased for the first time since late 2024.
Delta’s rival, United Airlines, showed off its new long-haul Polaris suite at the carrier’s hangar at Los Angeles International Airport last month, along with a slew of other products aimed at giving travelers more chances to pay up for additional space, ranging from a three-seat coach row that converts into a bed to both lie-flat and premium economy seats on narrow-body Airbus jets.