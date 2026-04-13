Delta Air Lines unveils first new Delta One suite in premium cabin arms race

Delta Air Lines on Monday unveiled an updated Delta One suite for some of its longest-haul planes, marking its first refresh of the top-tier seat in a decade as airline competition for well-heeled travelers ramps up.

The new suites, which Delta said will debut on its Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in 2027, will include beds that are three inches longer than the older suites and a new pillow-top cushion. The new design will give travelers more leg and knee room, said Mauricio Parise, Delta’s vice president of brand experience.

“Most customers are side sleepers,” and the new designs could accommodate them, he said.

Delta had customers test the new suites out for “hours” at the company’s headquarters, Parise said.