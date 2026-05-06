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Despite higher energy prices, there’s an opportunity in travel stocks, says Janus’ Jeremiah Buckley

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Jeremiah Buckley, equities portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss technology themes, his top picks in travel stocks, and more.

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Wed, May 6 202610:20 AM EDT

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