Despite higher energy prices, there’s an opportunity in travel stocks, says Janus’ Jeremiah Buckley

Jeremiah Buckley, equities portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss technology themes, his top picks in travel stocks, and more.
03:47
Wed, May 6 202610:20 AM EDT
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Jeremiah Buckley, equities portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss technology themes, his top picks in travel stocks, and more.
03:47
Wed, May 6 202610:20 AM EDT
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