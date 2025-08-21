Doceree launches Premium Programmatic adding more context, more reach, and more formats to traditional HCP programmatic

With Premium Programmatic, pharma marketers can now engage physicians across 2,000+ integrated specialist medical platforms delivering clinically aligned content at scale with unmatched precision and exclusive formats.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Doceree, the only AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today announced the launch of Premium Programmatic—a significant step forward in HCP programmatic advertising. The platform redefines how life sciences brands can activate the reading layer of the HCP journey—a critical point where physicians consume clinical content, make decisions, and form prescribing opinions.



Unlike traditional programmatic solutions, Premium Programmatic, powered by Doceree, merges scale, clinical relevance, and innovation in formats—enabling marketers to place brand messages in front of physicians at the exact moment they are learning, exploring, and searching for answers.

“Premium Programmatic brings precision, personalization, and context to every impression,” said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. “We’re meeting HCPs at the point of intellectual curiosity—when they’re most receptive to information—and we’re doing it with unmatched relevance, reach, and responsibility.”

“In a landscape where brand teams often rely on large endemic platforms with limited flexibility, Premium Programmatic offers something fundamentally better: an interconnected, agile, and intelligent ecosystem where each impression is contextually more relevant, identity-verified, and format-optimized,” he added.

Purpose-built for the way physicians think, search, and learn, Premium Programmatic offers marketers:

More Reach: With the largest verified HCP network

2,000+ directly integrated specialist medical platforms, including medical journals, news portals, education sites, and physician communities

6M+ authenticated HCPs across 45+ specialties

More Context: With precision-driven, patented targeting

7M+ clinical terms, mapped using Doceree’s patented MeSH-based taxonomy

Real-time contextual targeting ensures that brand messages appear only within relevant medical content

NPI-based deterministic identity matching, enhanced with device/IP data and specialty-level filtering

More Formats—By delivering what HCPs actually consume

Doceree is the only platform that enables pharmaceutical marketers to go beyond display, and deliver sponsored scientific content, including branded articles, clinical case studies, CME partnerships, and expert-driven features—right within the platforms HCPs trust for clinical messaging.

Content: Sponsored scientific articles delivered programmatically across the network.

Integrated with Sales Rep: Coming soon from Doceree–the first AI-powered sales rep, giving HCPs round-the-clock access.

These formats are optimized for how physicians learn —turning marketing into meaningful medical dialogues.

Know more about Premium Programmatic, powered by Doceree, and how it can elevate HCP engagement, visit https://doceree.com/premium-programmatic/

