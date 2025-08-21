TGE Announces Strong Pipeline of New Movies, Enjoying a Strategic Partnership with Alibaba Pictures

PARIS, NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD” or the “Group”), alongside The Generation Essentials Group (“TGE”, NYSE: TGE), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD), jointly announced a strong pipelines of movies under TGE’s belt, with 2 movies “My First of May” and “Atonement” set to release both in September.

TGE has been very active this year in the movie business sector. Five films have been released year to date, including “The Last Dance: Extended Version,” “A Gilded Game,” “She’s Got No Name,” “My First of May,” and “Atonement.” More films in the pipeline are set to be launched later this year to close off 2025 in a strong way.

TGE’s board of directors has set forth a strong commitment to continue expanding its influence and strengthening its leadership position within the movie and entertainment industries. This strategy will be further leveraged through close collaboration with other notable leaders in these industry sectors.

Earlier this year on February 6, 2025, TGE announced a comprehensive partnership with Beijing Alibaba Pictures Culture Limited (“Alibaba Pictures”) in the fields of film, entertainment, content, and fashion media. As an update, as of today, TGE has reported to have six times of cooperation with Alibaba Pictures in the movie space.

Moving forward, TGE aims to continue expanding its involvement and strengthen its presence in the film industry, both across Asia and on the international stage.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as “Twitter”) at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L’Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

