Docquity and Vietnam Association of Preventive Medicine (VAPM) Partner to Advance Medical Training

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Docquity, Southeast Asia’s largest healthcare professional (HCP) network, is partnering with the Vietnam Association of Preventive Medicine (VAPM) to enhance medical training for preventive medicine doctors and health staff in Vietnam.



Prof. PhD. Phan Trong Lan, VAPM’s President (left) and Christophe Meugnier, CCO and General Manager of Vietnam & Thailand, Docquity (right) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance preventive medical training in Vietnam.

As part of the collaboration, a dedicated VAPM channel has been launched on the Docquity platform, where educational courses, training workshops, and other resources will be developed and rolled out to over 2,000 Vietnamese preventive medicine HCPs during the next three years. Doctors can earn participation certificates by joining these learning sessions. The hub also fosters a conducive environment where VAPM members can engage with each other, share knowledge, and stay informed about the latest advancements in preventive medicine.

The partnership is expected to propel the growth of Docquity’s preventive medicine HCP community in Vietnam, further enhancing the reach and impact of the platform.

Besides providing a robust and secure technological infrastructure, Docquity will work closely with VAPM to ensure the content aligns with Vietnam’s Ministry of Health regulations and guidelines, guaranteeing accuracy, quality, and relevance.

“By partnering with a powerful tech platform like Docquity for the first time, we look forward to reaching and educating more doctors and health staff especially those in remote areas, with greater efficiency and effectiveness,” Prof. PhD. Phan Trong Lan, VAPM’s President, said. “This collaboration will ensure that preventive medicine doctors and health staff across Vietnam have easier access to the latest knowledge and best practices in their field.”

“The partnership between Docquity and VAPM is built on a shared commitment to transform preventive medicine,” Christophe Meugnier, CCO and General Manager of Vietnam & Thailand, Docquity, said. “Our deep healthcare industry insights and innovative digital capabilities uniquely position Docquity to advance how medical education is delivered to doctors across Southeast Asia. By enabling HCPs to hone their medical expertise and connecting our healthcare enterprise clients with a wider network of doctors, we aim to improve healthcare outcomes across the region.”

For Vietnamese preventive medicine doctors and health staff interested in signing up for VAPM’s learning sessions, please fill in your information here to register for the events and download the Docquity app on Google Play or the Apple App Store to join the learning sessions. The Docquity team will contact you to complete your registration.

About Docquity, https://docquity.com/

Docquity is Southeast Asia’s largest trusted community of verified healthcare professionals. Our vision is to connect healthcare professionals to build healthier lives around the world at scale. Docquity helps healthcare professionals learn, connect, and grow, and partners with companies to reach and educate healthcare professionals as well as provide insights into them.

Docquity has more than 410,000 HCPs on the platform and offices in countries and regions such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

About the Vietnam Association of Preventive Medicine

Vietnam Association of Preventive Medicine (VAPM) is a socio-professional, voluntary organization of people who work or are interested in the field of preventive medicine.

The VAPM operates nationwide, according to the law of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Association’s Charter. The Association is under the management of the Ministry of Health of Vietnam and relevant ministries and sectors of the industries and fields in which the Association operates. The Association is a member of the Vietnam General Medical Association.

The Association has its own legal status, seal, symbol and account.

The purpose of the VAPM is to unite its members through the exchange of information, experience, scientific and technical achievements; improve knowledge, professional qualifications and skills in preventive medicine field, contributing to building and developing a modern Vietnamese preventive medicine field; propagating and disseminating scientific knowledge about preventive medicine areas, contributing to raising awareness and changing behavior to protect and improve community health.

