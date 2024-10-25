Dressed to Distress: A Definitive List of the Best Villain Costumes

“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links.”

Whether it’s Halloween, Purim, a fan convention, or just a costume party, dressing up is all about having fun and stepping into a new role that’s nothing like IRL. And what’s more thrilling than stepping into the shoes of a villain? After all, villains may be wicked, but they’re undeniably the most entertaining characters in any story. From pirates to witches, scoundrels to vampires, these dastardly figures give us a chance to embrace our mischievous side—all in good fun, of course.

To inspire you to take a walk on the dark side, we’ve curated a list of our favorite villain costumes from movies, fairytales, books, and Disney classics. And just for fun, we even included an unlikely villain: a milk carton! Because for the lactose-intolerant, dairy can be the ultimate nemesis. Whether you’re channeling an evil queen, a fearsome pirate, or getting creative with our villainous milk carton (haha!), we’ve detailed the ingredients to each outfit.

So get ready to look your best while embracing your inner villain—without actually being evil! These villain costumes for Halloween are perfect for anyone who loves to stir up a little chaos in the most fun, fashionable way.

Evil Queen Costume

This Evil Queen costume comes complete with the dress, capelet, extended collar, and crown headpiece. Add some heels and stark makeup to really nail the look. You’ll look like you stepped straight out of Snow White.

Shop Now Shop Now Evil Queen Costume amazon.com $42.13 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/HvaTt08mh6w85hvzg3lFDw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/8f15ef757f6cb78f2cf20c46b6b3e428″> Shop Now Evil Queen Costume amazon.com $42.13 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/HvaTt08mh6w85hvzg3lFDw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/8f15ef757f6cb78f2cf20c46b6b3e428″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Evil Queen Costume amazon.com $42.13

Two-Face Halloween Costume

Take over Gotham City as one of the creepiest-looking villains to come out of DC Comics. This costume comes with a jacket with attached shirt and tie, pants, and Two-Face’s infamous double-headed coin that he liked to taunt his enemies with. The included grimace mask is the perfect finishing touch to this Batman villain costume.

Shop Now Shop Now Two-Face Halloween Costume amazon.com $52.28 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/60R26ML0CtQmNi11SmoFZw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/f488f67d8a7351a20fcf93fcf2f3bb47″> Shop Now Two-Face Halloween Costume amazon.com $52.28 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/60R26ML0CtQmNi11SmoFZw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/f488f67d8a7351a20fcf93fcf2f3bb47″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Two-Face Halloween Costume amazon.com $52.28

Harley Quinn Costume

For the ultimate villain costume this Halloween, opt for this Margot Robbie-inspired Harley Quinn look that includes the colorful jacket with an attached top, shorts with a belt, and fishnet tights.

Throw on a pair of boots and pigtails, and you’ll look like you just stepped out of a scene from Birds of Prey or Suicide Squad.

Shop Now Shop Now Harley Quinn Costume amazon.com $43.69 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/PylExY7u6S.ifeTiF986eA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/a548d71d36d8da5147fc376aeaaeac4c”> Shop Now Harley Quinn Costume amazon.com $43.69 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/PylExY7u6S.ifeTiF986eA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/a548d71d36d8da5147fc376aeaaeac4c” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Harley Quinn Costume amazon.com $43.69

Thanos Costume

Transform into one of the evilest villains the world has ever seen (i.e., Thanos, the supervillain from The Avengers franchise) with this costume. Inspired by his Avengers: Endgame look, it comes with a bodysuit, mask, gauntlet, and boot covers, so no one will know if it’s you under all that power.

Shop Now Shop Now Thanos Costume amazon.com $109.88 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/xfvbSVtSjSH0ZgCkZCkg8Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/7ddf0814746e38882010cff2f06c425e”> Shop Now Thanos Costume amazon.com $109.88 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/xfvbSVtSjSH0ZgCkZCkg8Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/7ddf0814746e38882010cff2f06c425e” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Thanos Costume amazon.com $109.88

“Squid Game” Goon Costume

The South Korean survival drama Squid Game took the world by storm in 2021, and while the acting, writing, and premise all played a part, we also think the stark, iconic, creepy-but-also-playful villain costumes had something to do with it.

These pink jumpsuits come with a black mask that boasts a painted white triangle on the front.

Shop Now Shop Now “Squid Game” Goon Costume amazon.com $59.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/cyys3Ydq7IqO.U7si1psHQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/8142828c02a44f9f744aaa08a9a433ac”> Shop Now “Squid Game” Goon Costume amazon.com $59.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/cyys3Ydq7IqO.U7si1psHQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/8142828c02a44f9f744aaa08a9a433ac” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now “Squid Game” Goon Costume amazon.com $59.99

Maleficent Costume

Inspired by the live-action Maleficent movie starring Angelina Jolie, this villain costume will be sure to scare everyone at the party. The included headpiece features horns that reviewers claim will stand tall all night long. The dress also includes a detachable brooch. Pair it with boots for an extra scary look.

Shop Now Shop Now Maleficent Costume amazon.com $39.72 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qCVt1aZQn8rwApCI77R7Fw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/06bb750cfde0806eb4364b2785fe4f4f”> Shop Now Maleficent Costume amazon.com $39.72 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qCVt1aZQn8rwApCI77R7Fw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/06bb750cfde0806eb4364b2785fe4f4f” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Maleficent Costume amazon.com $39.72

Classic Pennywise Costume

You’ll float in this creepy villain costume! We know there’s a new Pennywise now, but this is the scary clown who haunted our dreams as kids!

This OG Pennywise costume comes with a long-sleeved jumpsuit with a vest and collar attached, white gloves, and a character mask with bright red hair.

Shop Now Shop Now Classic Pennywise Costume amazon.com $39.86 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_avUP.zKFi4dCgGXpzqGXA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/9c7f6b7ca21aaf0207f7c3a061437889″> Shop Now Classic Pennywise Costume amazon.com $39.86 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_avUP.zKFi4dCgGXpzqGXA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/9c7f6b7ca21aaf0207f7c3a061437889″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Classic Pennywise Costume amazon.com $39.86

Darth Vader Costume

Undoubtedly, one of the most famous villains of all time is Darth Vader of Star Wars. Grab a lightsaber and get ready to practice your deep Vader voice for this one. It comes with a suit, cape, and mask, so all you’ll have to add are shoes and the saber.

Shop Now Shop Now Darth Vader Costume amazon.com $119.98 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/dVk.5gf.xZC.I4SB_Gl3VA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/53f52a6af34fa20096da20d1e2b18f7c”> Shop Now Darth Vader Costume amazon.com $119.98 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/dVk.5gf.xZC.I4SB_Gl3VA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/53f52a6af34fa20096da20d1e2b18f7c” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Darth Vader Costume amazon.com $119.98

Cersei Lannister (-Inspired) Costume

Shame! Shame! Shame! What we love about this villain costume is that it’s so deviously versatile.

While we imagine this medieval-style gown as perfect for Westeros’s favorite bad girl Cersei Lannister (just pair it with a blonde wig!), there’s no reason this couldn’t be used for, say, Lady Macbeth (add bloody hands) or Arthurian villainess Morgan Le Fay.

Shop Now Shop Now Cersei Lannister (-Inspired) Costume amazon.com $26.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/4VxxOckpTHSYxZtm6bM6qQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/8d3f6b1fe3135cefcf616c9c1d3846e8″> Shop Now Cersei Lannister (-Inspired) Costume amazon.com $26.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/4VxxOckpTHSYxZtm6bM6qQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/8d3f6b1fe3135cefcf616c9c1d3846e8″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Cersei Lannister (-Inspired) Costume amazon.com $26.99

Winifred Sanderson Costume

Dress up as everyone’s favorite Sanderson sister from the Hocus Pocus films with this Winifred-inspired dress. Complete the look with a wig, a spell book, and a black candle. This costume can also be a part of a group villain costume if you have two friends who can dress up as Sarah and Mary Sanderson.

More: 51 Best Halloween Costumes for 2024 That Are a Guaranteed Win

Shop Now Shop Now Winifred Sanderson Costume amazon.com $54.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/apbVOtRAIYQqDIqAngYAAw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/8a3fd0cadf03dde0c2a0119457f1cc73″> Shop Now Winifred Sanderson Costume amazon.com $54.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/apbVOtRAIYQqDIqAngYAAw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/8a3fd0cadf03dde0c2a0119457f1cc73″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Winifred Sanderson Costume amazon.com $54.99

Little Mermaid Ursula Costume

Poor, unfortunate souls, watch out! This Ursula costume includes her iconic sea shell necklace, and the bottom of the dress inflates at the bottom for more realistic-looking tentacles. Plus, reviewers say that it’s comfortable to wear. You’ll just need a white wig and some blue eyeshadow to complete the Disney sea witch’s look.

More: How to Shop the New Disney Villains Collection

Shop Now Shop Now Little Mermaid Ursula Costume amazon.com $89.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/12tiKnGLuPtNyxSxiWzkAA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/d5456a154f7e322de792f46d8909edc9″> Shop Now Little Mermaid Ursula Costume amazon.com $89.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/12tiKnGLuPtNyxSxiWzkAA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/d5456a154f7e322de792f46d8909edc9″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Little Mermaid Ursula Costume amazon.com $89.99

Chucky Costume

Go to your next Halloween or dress-up party as the world’s most frightening doll with this creepy Chucky costume. It comes with an easy-to-wear jumpsuit with an attached long-sleeve shirt and, of course, the oh-so creepy yet iconic Chucky face as a mask. Add some tennis shoes and a toy knife to finish the look.

Shop Now Shop Now Chucky Costume amazon.com $41.95 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/cADg_t88pWukmNfOqrGKYw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/be5daac2cbfa89971a86e63d265997a8″> Shop Now Chucky Costume amazon.com $41.95 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/cADg_t88pWukmNfOqrGKYw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/be5daac2cbfa89971a86e63d265997a8″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Chucky Costume amazon.com $41.95

Roman Sionis/Black Mask Costume

Some villains pull off dapper very well, like Roman Sionis from Birds of Prey, who would don a black mask and transform into a crime lord.

This criminally handsome costume comes with a suit jacket (and attached shirt), pants, monogrammed gloves, and a mask. Add some oxfords, and you’ll be good to go.

Shop Now Shop Now Roman Sionis/Black Mask Costume amazon.com $34.98 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/UwFtH_85TSyK5Pir6BaLqQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/a4ad405dd822b8322188c270f76893cf”> Shop Now Roman Sionis/Black Mask Costume amazon.com $34.98 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/UwFtH_85TSyK5Pir6BaLqQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/a4ad405dd822b8322188c270f76893cf” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Roman Sionis/Black Mask Costume amazon.com $34.98

Voldemort Costume

With this ensemble, you can transform into the villain Harry Potter fans love to hate: Lord Voldemort. This costume includes a long, dark robe and a mask that captures Voldemort’s disfigured face. Don’t forget to pick up a wand to add to the costume — after all, what’s an evil wizard without his wand?

Shop Now Shop Now Voldemort Costume amazon.com $52.45 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/cDUsw2yrGe7TYC5vAU83Vw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/1cc284adeb345460360b7877e3fbd446″> Shop Now Voldemort Costume amazon.com $52.45 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/cDUsw2yrGe7TYC5vAU83Vw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/1cc284adeb345460360b7877e3fbd446″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Voldemort Costume amazon.com $52.45

Zalgo Costume

Want to haunt everyone’s dreams (or nightmares) at your next Halloween party? Dress up as the popular Creepypasta villain, Zalgo, with this costume.

Even if people don’t recognize the character, they’re still likely to be impressed with the creepiness of the look. It includes a bodysuit, mask, and extra-creepy long-fingered gloves.

Shop Now Shop Now Zalgo Costume amazon.com $33.95 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/QmPqZ2facLmQ5L3dx9vBBA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/51580d51f2088e41e7bb568bf19ba787″> Shop Now Zalgo Costume amazon.com $33.95 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/QmPqZ2facLmQ5L3dx9vBBA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/51580d51f2088e41e7bb568bf19ba787″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Zalgo Costume amazon.com $33.95

Beetlejuice Costume

Celebrate the Tim Burton-directed classic horror film with this Beetlejuice costume. It consists of a black-and-white striped jacket and pants, plus a white shirt and attached tie. All you need is a wig and a ghoulish white face to look like Michael Keaton’s iconic character in the 1988 movie.

Shop Now Shop Now Beetlejuice Costume amazon.com $49.41 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/kJVy.MEDt9xad18WCT0zyw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/b2384ec92ccd5e8887d36d7857f251b8″> Shop Now Beetlejuice Costume amazon.com $49.41 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/kJVy.MEDt9xad18WCT0zyw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/b2384ec92ccd5e8887d36d7857f251b8″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Beetlejuice Costume amazon.com $49.41

Freddy Krueger Costume

You can literally slay the holiday this year with this Freddy Krueger costume. You’ll receive the A Nightmare on Elm Street villain’s iconic striped red sweater as well as a foam face mask. You’ll just need Freddy’s signature hat and claw-like gloves, plus some black pants, to round out the look.

Shop Now Shop Now Freddy Krueger Costume amazon.com $16.66 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/n.3PxHvI5hl9QterGVCeQQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/c308181df80065f1c1628449353aca5d”> Shop Now Freddy Krueger Costume amazon.com $16.66 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/n.3PxHvI5hl9QterGVCeQQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/c308181df80065f1c1628449353aca5d” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Freddy Krueger Costume amazon.com $16.66

Bowser from “Super Mario Bros.” Costume

This Bowser costume from Super Mario Bros. includes a jumpsuit with an attached tail, an inflatable shell (that’s not quite to scale, but that’s okay), a character headpiece, and a pair of cuffs. Perfect for Halloween, or a Super Mario-themed party, it’s a great way for adults to have some fun and dress like the video game and movie villain who is also the leader of the Koopa race.

Want to act the part? Don’t forget that Bowser frequently attempts to kidnap Princess Peach and defeat Mario, so consider a group costume with your crew.

Shop Now Shop Now Bowser from “Super Mario Bros.” Costume amazon.com $89.95 Amazon’s Choice” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Psr0v2mpC3CG7W_J0w4rMg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NTU-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/cfdd41f4f0c02a72d88dbb081659fa68″> Shop Now Bowser from “Super Mario Bros.” Costume amazon.com $89.95 Amazon’s Choice” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Psr0v2mpC3CG7W_J0w4rMg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NTU-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/cfdd41f4f0c02a72d88dbb081659fa68″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Bowser from “Super Mario Bros.” Costume amazon.com $89.95 Amazon’s Choice

Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers”

Dr. Evil, antagonist from the Austin Powers film series. wonderfully parodies classic James Bond villains like Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Known for his ridiculous schemes, bald head, and grey suit, he’s a bumbling but determined villain you love to hate. Often accompanied by his sidekick, Mini-Me, capturing his signature style has been made easy with this four-piece evil mastermind costume. It comes with a high-collar jacket, matching pants, bald cap, and adjustable ring.

Shop Now Shop Now Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” amazon.com $44.99 Maxim Party” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/0Jm8iiV9_WgRntDmf3UNug–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzOTQ-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/aaa5351c0cd463c4e28f89789a3d428e”> Shop Now Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” amazon.com $44.99 Maxim Party” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/0Jm8iiV9_WgRntDmf3UNug–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzOTQ-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/aaa5351c0cd463c4e28f89789a3d428e” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” amazon.com $44.99 Maxim Party

“Tangled” Mother Gothel Costume

Mother Gothel, the villain from Disney’s Tangled, is a manipulative woman who kidnaps Rapunzel to exploit the magical healing powers of her hair. If you’ve never seen the movie, she poses as Rapunzel’s mother, keeping her locked away in a tower to maintain her youth and beauty. She is cunning, controlling, and obsessed with staying young. This Mother Gothel costume from Tangled is complete with a burgundy stretch velvet dress with gold-lined sleeves, a black and gold-accented collar, and a velvet belt with foil print.

Shop Now Shop Now “Tangled” Mother Gothel Costume amazon.com $89.99 Fun Costumes” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Yxfr1h2ld46q1GHze7Ws3w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzNzE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/395669352fb5f4043f7031d6b385072e”> Shop Now “Tangled” Mother Gothel Costume amazon.com $89.99 Fun Costumes” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Yxfr1h2ld46q1GHze7Ws3w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzNzE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/395669352fb5f4043f7031d6b385072e” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now “Tangled” Mother Gothel Costume amazon.com $89.99 Fun Costumes

Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast” Costume

He was toxic masculinity before the term was coined. There is really nothing lovable or charming about Gaston from Beauty and the Beast — though the fictional character might say otherwise. This Gaston costume is made from 100% polyester and polyurethane foam. The shirt has a hook-and-loop fastener in the back, with soft-sculpted padding in the chest and shoulders for a faux muscular look. The pants feature an elastic waistband so don’t worry about sizing too much, and the gloves have wide foam cuffs for added authenticity.

Shop Now Shop Now Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast” Costume amazon.com $59.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1C3i3LAIHR_PnIT5KkgTNA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/06462c83101b078bae6fd85c0b412db7″> Shop Now Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast” Costume amazon.com $59.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1C3i3LAIHR_PnIT5KkgTNA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/06462c83101b078bae6fd85c0b412db7″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast” Costume amazon.com $59.99

Macho Man Randy Savage Costume

If you’re not familiar with the WWE universe, Macho Man Randy Savage was kind of a big deal in the 1980s and 1990s. The wrestling legend, known for his larger-than-life personality, flashy outfits, and signature “Oooh yeah!” catchphrase, is arguably one of the most recognizable personalities from WWE after Hulk Hogan. Dressing as him is pretty rad because it lets you channel his energetic, over-the-top style, making you the star of any costume party or event! This costume features vibrant colors, sequins, and Macho Man’s signature hat.

Shop Now Shop Now Macho Man Randy Savage Costume amazon.com $99.99 Fun Costumes” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/UCzpdABFRAA17xuLhKySQg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/dccd9648a3d08a7fb7e7dd1a0c645ae1″> Shop Now Macho Man Randy Savage Costume amazon.com $99.99 Fun Costumes” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/UCzpdABFRAA17xuLhKySQg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/dccd9648a3d08a7fb7e7dd1a0c645ae1″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Macho Man Randy Savage Costume amazon.com $99.99 Fun Costumes

The Grinch Costume

Do you hate Christmas? If you are the least festive person, consider doing Halloween as The Grinch. This Dr. Seuss villain who tried to ruin the holidays was as grumpy as they come. The anti-Christmas character is mischievous yet playful. Is this you? This faux fur jumpsuit costume is padded for a more plump look to truly capture the green monster we’ve grown to love.

Shop Now Shop Now The Grinch Costume amazon.com $139.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/AIYcykhXD5VXFqrPO9IwSg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/0679dfc37cac6c133b1f45759130794a”> Shop Now The Grinch Costume amazon.com $139.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/AIYcykhXD5VXFqrPO9IwSg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/0679dfc37cac6c133b1f45759130794a” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now The Grinch Costume amazon.com $139.99

Milk Carton Costume

Milk is not everyone’s villain. But this milk carton costume goes out to all the lactose-intolerant people out there who have been plagued by dairy. Don’t be fooled by its appearance: This one-piece milk costume is easy to put on and take off. It’s made from 100% polyester, so it resists wrinkles and shrinking. Want to go as a pair? Your partner can be a cookie, cow, or even soy milk. Ha ha ha!

Shop Now Shop Now Milk Carton Costume amazon.com $34.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/hebBSify7EekcmECMFDwug–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/117cd758e8576a746ca157dbcbac462d”> Shop Now Milk Carton Costume amazon.com $34.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/hebBSify7EekcmECMFDwug–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/117cd758e8576a746ca157dbcbac462d” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Milk Carton Costume amazon.com $34.99

Kylo Ren Costume

This Kylo Ren villain costume is complete with both the suit and the mask. Reviewers say the outfit fits really well and is an almost exact replica of the outfit from the Star Wars franchise. Just don’t forget to add a lightsaber to top off the look.

Shop Now Shop Now Kylo Ren Costume amazon.com $149.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/T9egmYaSKzW1dcOUYXoCzA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/a57dce57746ca631b118d4b6f079a0f6″> Shop Now Kylo Ren Costume amazon.com $149.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/T9egmYaSKzW1dcOUYXoCzA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/a57dce57746ca631b118d4b6f079a0f6″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Kylo Ren Costume amazon.com $149.99

Wicked Witch Costume

No matter how the musical Wicked attempted to reform her image, we still think of the baddest witch in all of Oz as a villain — and celebrate her wickedness!

This villain costume comes with a dress, petticoat, hat, and hat scarf and is a great facsimile of the costume Margaret Hamilton wore in the movie.

Shop Now Shop Now Wicked Witch Costume amazon.com $47.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/MyX43rT0VJoEdsT5ygVQsg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/6449eeef8a04833b3a7010f6a6d95db9″> Shop Now Wicked Witch Costume amazon.com $47.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/MyX43rT0VJoEdsT5ygVQsg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/6449eeef8a04833b3a7010f6a6d95db9″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Wicked Witch Costume amazon.com $47.99

Alex Costume From “A Clockwork Orange”

Dress up as Alex (or one of his droogs) from A Clockwork Orange with this gender-bending costume. Just add your own bowler hat, some boots, and, of course, a single eye’s worth of false lashes to the costume’s white cane and body suit, and there will be no mistaking which villain you’re channeling this Halloween.

Shop Now Shop Now Alex Costume From “A Clockwork Orange” amazon.com $38.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lCP0cbBFUNAQFyz8EpVp8A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/514042489aa32ef1ca38209229050511″> Shop Now Alex Costume From “A Clockwork Orange” amazon.com $38.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lCP0cbBFUNAQFyz8EpVp8A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/514042489aa32ef1ca38209229050511″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Alex Costume From “A Clockwork Orange” amazon.com $38.99

Deadly Ninja Costume

Whether you’re one of the assassins in Kill Bill or a Mortal Kombat character come to life, this ninja costume is versatile and timeless. Included with the costume are a jumpsuit, arm warmers, and a red sash. Add your own boots and sword for an extra-fierce look.

Shop Now Shop Now Deadly Ninja Costume amazon.com $26.33 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qRCeB6yO.enySktqVkyhxQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/a150302d159c967a7deffe79afb55149″> Shop Now Deadly Ninja Costume amazon.com $26.33 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qRCeB6yO.enySktqVkyhxQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/a150302d159c967a7deffe79afb55149″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Deadly Ninja Costume amazon.com $26.33

Slytherin Costume

OK, OK, we know: No house in Harry Potter is “bad,” blah blah blah… “Merlin was a Slytherin,” yadda yadda yadda… but we all know Slytherin is full of villains.

Let’s embrace that with this Hogwarts uniform robe featuring the Slytherin patch. There’s even space for your wand (not included) inside the robe.

Shop Now Shop Now Slytherin Costume amazon.com $95.00 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Cvno1tu2QuekwdZ65OEyKQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk1OQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/1104b3b7e67547031acfbba7f9c56715″> Shop Now Slytherin Costume amazon.com $95.00 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Cvno1tu2QuekwdZ65OEyKQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk1OQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/1104b3b7e67547031acfbba7f9c56715″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Slytherin Costume amazon.com $95.00

Nazgûl Costume

The Nazgûl or Ring Wraiths aren’t the baddest baddies in The Lord of the Rings series, but they sure did give those poor hobbits a hard time! You can buy pieces of the villain’s costume separately or opt for this complete look that includes a cloak, headpiece, and gloves.

Shop Now Shop Now Nazgûl Costume amazon.com $199.00 USA CRAFT” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/He7lhPPS29.B_WfOQ6kazw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/3752ad91a62c3b684400e8a3ea8ca9e8″> Shop Now Nazgûl Costume amazon.com $199.00 USA CRAFT” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/He7lhPPS29.B_WfOQ6kazw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/3752ad91a62c3b684400e8a3ea8ca9e8″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Nazgûl Costume amazon.com $199.00 USA CRAFT

Grim Reaper Costume

Join the dark side in this eerie grim reaper costume. It comes with a hooded cloak, a face mask, and a sash. It’s made of 100% cotton and is great for layering underneath. If you want to complete the look, grab a scythe.

Shop Now Shop Now Grim Reaper Costume amazon.com $19.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WcxTI6vctircZxk896kMqg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/18e9863678cc443df4b531139db1d2a9″> Shop Now Grim Reaper Costume amazon.com $19.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WcxTI6vctircZxk896kMqg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/18e9863678cc443df4b531139db1d2a9″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Grim Reaper Costume amazon.com $19.99

Nurse Ratched Costume

With a little added tailoring and acting, you can make this costume into your own Nurse Ratched, the callous warden of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and a truly chilling character. This villain costume includes a dress with an attached belt and nurse cap.

Remember, the difference between a generic nurse and Nurse Ratched is all in the details: Don’t forget her severe hairstyle from the movie, as well as a stony demeanor!

Shop Now Shop Now Nurse Ratched Costume amazon.com $29.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/6cMSMsSFM_AV3tHTBZ6_Zw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/996a55b0ec91aebc52b200ee5039cf5c”> Shop Now Nurse Ratched Costume amazon.com $29.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/6cMSMsSFM_AV3tHTBZ6_Zw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/996a55b0ec91aebc52b200ee5039cf5c” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Nurse Ratched Costume amazon.com $29.99

Classic Vampire Costume

If you ask us, it’s high time we got back to our scary season roots: Bring on the Frankensteins, mummies, witches, and, yes, vampires! This costume is perfect whether you’re going for Dracula or a more updated Anne Rice-style bloodsucker. This villain costume comes with a shirt (vest attached), a collared cape, and a cane.

Shop Now Shop Now Classic Vampire Costume amazon.com $43.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/4rcDfGdryJbFzvjECM_AMA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/9c5febe1c07a969a98994e2c3c1bd080″> Shop Now Classic Vampire Costume amazon.com $43.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/4rcDfGdryJbFzvjECM_AMA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/9c5febe1c07a969a98994e2c3c1bd080″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Classic Vampire Costume amazon.com $43.99

Wicked Witch Costume

Being a witch doesn’t mean you have to wear all black. This wicked witch costume has pops of green and some frills for a more folksy, medieval take on the basic black dress. Grab a broom and ride your way to the next Halloween party in this dress and matching hat number.

Shop Now Shop Now Wicked Witch Costume amazon.com $49.98 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/712nrsUl39hZXwuA_RGrtA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/75cd70f83a39e147dd77153ec0fd581e”> Shop Now Wicked Witch Costume amazon.com $49.98 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/712nrsUl39hZXwuA_RGrtA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/75cd70f83a39e147dd77153ec0fd581e” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Wicked Witch Costume amazon.com $49.98

Captain Hook Costume

OK, we know this isn’t the Captain Hook from Peter Pan, but it’s one of the best pirate costumes you’ll find. It comes with everything you need: an oversized pirate hat, a coat with a lace neck tie, and, of course, a hook accessory for your hand. Add a toy sword to the look to complete it.

Shop Now Shop Now Captain Hook Costume amazon.com $73.64 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/sGVmdjOKqR_XCZNg2N3leQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/9731e0424cf7474c6e4d420b92484b3c”> Shop Now Captain Hook Costume amazon.com $73.64 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/sGVmdjOKqR_XCZNg2N3leQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/9731e0424cf7474c6e4d420b92484b3c” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Captain Hook Costume amazon.com $73.64

Joker Costume

Sorry, Jared Leto, but nothing will compare to Heath Ledger’s iconic portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight or Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal in Joker.

With very little effort, you can transform into Batman’s arch nemesis, thanks to this costume. It comes with it all: jacket, shirt, pants, vest, tie, gloves, and mask.

Shop Now Shop Now Joker Costume amazon.com $54.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/aPdXvnP35KofWBX99ZiCFw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/cff9428dbc1b1c3ef8c3ad954091f380″> Shop Now Joker Costume amazon.com $54.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/aPdXvnP35KofWBX99ZiCFw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/cff9428dbc1b1c3ef8c3ad954091f380″ class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Joker Costume amazon.com $54.99

Venom Costume

Going as the new adaptation of Venom? This villain costume will do just the trick. It includes a hockey jersey-style shirt and a mask. Pair it with jeans and sneakers for a villainous but casual Halloween costume. However, if the mask isn’t intense enough for you, there’s an even larger one with a giant tongue hanging out.

Shop Now Shop Now Venom Costume amazon.com $41.11 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/O8lAkbz9yxTb9s2nOFuLsw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/81e0778271a820fa50b11c767dd9922c”> Shop Now Venom Costume amazon.com $41.11 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/O8lAkbz9yxTb9s2nOFuLsw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/best_products_872/81e0778271a820fa50b11c767dd9922c” class=”caas-img”> Shop Now Venom Costume amazon.com $41.11

You Might Also Like

View comments

Source