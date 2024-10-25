SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sky Labs’ CART BP, an innovative blood pressure monitoring device, has been recognized by the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) for its exceptional accuracy in both day and night measurements. This recognition, prominently featured in an official position paper led by Professor Kazuomi Kario of Japan’s Jichi Medical University, underscores the potential of cuffless blood pressure technology to transform hypertension diagnosis and management.



Sky Labs Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Recognized for High Accuracy by the International Society of Hypertension

Sky Labs, a health-tech startup based in South Korea, developed CART BP—the world’s first ring-shaped, cuffless device designed for 24-hour blood pressure monitoring. Unlike conventional smartwatches, CART BP delivers more stable photoplethysmography (PPG) signals, ensuring highly accurate blood flow measurements through the finger. Wrist-based devices often struggle with accuracy due to variations in wrist size and sensor positioning. In contrast, CART BP offers multiple ring sizes for a customized fit, significantly improving measurement precision. Its accuracy has been rigorously validated in clinical trials.

The ISH position paper, endorsed by leading organizations such as the World Hypertension League (WHL), the European Society of Hypertension (ESH), the Asian Pacific Society of Hypertension (APSH), and the Latin American Society of Hypertension (LASH), highlights CART BP’s promising results from multiple clinical trials. Based on these studies, the paper confirms that CART BP meets International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards and closely correlates with conventional Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) systems.

One of CART BP’s most significant advantages is its ability to provide continuous, cuffless blood pressure monitoring, offering greater convenience compared to traditional devices. While intermittent readings in clinical settings can often be unreliable, CART BP ensures constant, unobtrusive monitoring, delivering valuable data throughout both day and night—making it an ideal tool for effective hypertension management.

Sky Labs remains committed to advancing wearable health technology, continually improving the accuracy and accessibility of blood pressure monitoring. This recognition from the ISH further solidifies CART BP’s position as a leading solution in hypertension care, setting new benchmarks in patient monitoring and healthcare innovation.

About Sky Labs

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a leading healthcare startup that has developed CART (Cardio Tracker), a ring-shaped medical device designed for disease monitoring using heart signals collected through optical sensors. Following this, the company developed CART BP, a cuffless, ring-shaped device that enables continuous 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, providing valuable treatment information and making a groundbreaking contribution to improving the quality of life for hypertension patients. Sky Labs has signed an exclusive domestic distribution agreement for CART BP with South Korea’s Daewoong Pharmaceutical and is preparing for nationwide sales to hospitals, clinics, and general consumers.

