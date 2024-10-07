Experience Macao Like Never Before: Innovative Campaign Showcases City’s Hidden Gems

MACAO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announces the “Experience Macao Limited Edition” International Promotional Campaign. This initiative is specifically designed to attract tourists from around the world, and enhance Macao’s global appeal through online interactive quiz game and exclusive offline experiences.

At the heart of the campaign lies the opportunity to win one of 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prizes. Participants engage with an easy-to-play online game at experiencemacaolimitededition.com , answering Macao-themed questions. Winners receive exclusive prize packages with round-trip flights, accommodation, and curated experiences. For hints to assist with the game, follow us on Instagram @visitmacao.

Seeing another side to Macao

Further deepening the campaign’s impact, MGTO partnered with six integrated resorts (Galaxy Macau, Sands China Limited, Wynn Resorts Macau, MGM, Melco Resorts & Entertainment) to craft bespoke travel routes that blend Macao’s cultural heritage with modern luxuries, offering visitors a chance to experience Macao in an unforgettable way.

Winners will have the opportunity to explore Macao’s historic districts, where the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures comes to life. Participants can also indulge in Macao’s distinctive cuisine and other unique cultural experiences, offering an intimate glimpse into Macao’s rich culture and vibrant way of life. The online quiz game offers a chance to win an exclusive travel itinerary, promising deeper cultural immersion and a rich culinary journey beyond ordinary sightseeing.

Amplifying the campaign’s reach, MIYEON, a member of the famed K-pop group (G)I-DLE., has been invited to immerse herself in the wonders of Macao and released a special single and music video, Lovin’ My Stay. As MIYEON explores the city’s iconic landmarks, her music captures Macao’s dynamic spirit, delivering its vibrant energy to her international fans. Through her distinct perspective, fans and travelers will be able to discover a new and enchanting side of Macao.

“‘Experience Macao Limited Edition’ reflects our commitment to innovation in showcasing Macao’s diversity. By merging engaging digital content with bespoke travel experiences, we’re inspiring travelers to move beyond virtual exploration and discover the heart of Macao,” said Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of MGTO.

How to Participate and Stay Updated

As the “Experience Macao Limited Edition” campaign enters its final stage, we invite you to dive deep into Macao’s rich cultural tapestry and vibrant festivities. To stay connected and fully engaged with all campaign activities:

Follow on Instagram @visitmacao for game hints, regular updates.

Don’t miss this final chance to be part of something special. Join now and experience Macao’s extraordinary journey!

About Macao

Macao is a vibrant city known for its rich cultural heritage, world-class entertainment, and diverse cuisine. As a premier travel destination, it offers a unique blend of East and West, where ancient traditions meet modern attractions. Whether exploring historic sites, enjoying nightlife, or savoring renowned cuisine, Macao promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor.

SOURCE Macao Government Tourism Office

Official Website: ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com

Instagram: @visitmacao

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visitmacao/

Source