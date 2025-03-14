TUY HOA, Vietnam, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa, a Wellness & Retreat Hotel that perfectly blends sophisticated architecture and world-class service, invites travelers to discover the wonders of Phu Yen. Located in the heart of Tuy Hoa and nestled along Phu Yen’s stunning lush paddy field landscapes, this destination sets new standards in hospitality and relaxation with unmatched amenities and services.



Explore the Hidden Gems of Phu Yen with TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa

The Ultimate Destination Awaits

TUI BLUE, a brand renowned for creating unique and memorable travel experiences. TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa is an ideal destination for those seeking unique experiences and unforgettable memories in Phu Yen. Visitors will experience national and international sports and entertainment events in 2025 such as the 1st Phu Yen Bike Fest, Wedding Exhibitions, Color Run, Muay Thai, Arts Festival, and Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival.

Unparalleled Accommodations

TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa offers an exceptional variety of accommodations, including 221 beautifully appointed guest rooms and a magnificent Presidential Suite designed for the most discerning guests. Every room exudes comfort and style, with breathtaking views of Tuy Hoa’s natural beauty, ensuring guests a truly serene and memorable stay.

Exquisite Dining and Unique Social Spaces

Dining at TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa is a delightful culinary journey. Lumiere Bistro & Café, nestled beside a tranquil Japanese garden, offers a peaceful setting for breakfast or afternoon coffee. The chic Lumiere Byblos restaurant on the ground floor, with its creative cocktails and light bites, is perfect for social gatherings.

Located on the M Floor, The Restaurant serves a sumptuous buffet breakfast catering to all tastes. For an unforgettable evening, The Bar on the 17th floor offers panoramic views of Tuy Hoa’s lush landscapes and majestic mountains. The newest addition, the Lumiere Texas BBQ & Craft Beer presents a unique experience with brewery tours, live music, and an array of craft beers, adding a vibrant social dimension to guests’ stay.

Grand Events and Business Gatherings

With the largest Grand Ballroom in Tuy Hoa and state-of-the-art meeting rooms, TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa is the premier choice for business meetings, conferences, and celebrations. Equipped with high-quality lighting and sound systems, the hotel’s events spaces ensure that every occasion is executed flawlessly.

Wellness & Retreat for Mind and Body

The Wellness & Healing Club on the 2nd floor is a haven of relaxation, designed for guests seeking rejuvenation and balance. Jjimjilbang – a Korean bathhouse – combines spa and sauna elements to create a truly immersive relaxation experience. Guests can enjoy holistic wellness therapies at the massage area, hot and cold Onsen baths, Tai Chi Garden – a peaceful haven for meditation, a fully-equipped gym, and a salon for hair and nail care.

Additionally, the innovative Four Seasons swimming pool, with its adaptable temperature system, ensures year-round enjoyment. Utilizing advanced water purification technology, providing crystal-clear, chlorine-free water, gentle on both skin and hair.

Sports Lounge

Catering to sports enthusiasts, the hotel’s Sports Lounge offers diverse membership programs for tennis and pickleball members and in-house guests.

Click here to download hi-res photo

Source