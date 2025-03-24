EZVIZ launches a special campaign to celebrate love and protection, ensuring that safety is never missed in any family moment

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EZVIZ, an unwavering protector for family with smart home gadgets, celebrates the Water Festival by launching its campaign themed “Love’s Guardian: A Haven of Family Warmth” to bring endless blessings. Echoing the spirit of love and peace, it encourages everyone to share their “Family Guardian Story” on social media to win top-notch devices for free, reminding users of the peace of mind they enjoy under the protection of EZVIZ’s smart home system. Furthermore, a special sale runs on Shopee from Mar. 15 to Apr. 15, bringing a safe and comfortable home within reach.



EZVIZ kicks off its celebration of the Water Festival with love and protection

“EZVIZ cherishes users’ loved ones as much as they do and is always by their side to provide all-round protection, taking care of seniors and children when they are away from home or about,” said Betty Li, EZVIZ’s marketing manager.” As water festival is around the corner, it’s the greatest moment of the year to embrace love, peace, and gratitude, and EZVIZ aims to harbor family love with its ever-evolving product portfolio and in-house innovations, keeping the home warm and relaxing forever.”

The incredible offerings range from feature-rich cleaning robots to go-to smart cameras. Among them, the H8c Pro Pan & Tilt camera and the H6 smart Wi-Fi camera are the best-selling combination suitable for most family, making protection everywhere from the bedroom to the driveway.

The H8c Pro makes outdoor security easy and reliable, offering exceptional visual clarity and an ultra-wide 360-degree view. Unlike static cameras, it actively rotates, automatically locking onto detected objects and recording every key moment. Busy homeowners can focus on their daily tasks while keeping a watchful eye on their children playing in the yard—thanks to instant alerts and remote viewing via the EZVIZ App.

The H6 is also here to address indoor security needs. Whether it’s a crying baby, a senior who’s fallen or a pet making a racket, the AI-powered H6 detects human or pet movement and loud noises, instantly alerting households to potential hazards. For children or the elderly who don’t use a smartphone, making a video call is now as easy as waving their hands. And two-way audio lets users interact with their pets, providing comfort and companionship even when they’re far away.

