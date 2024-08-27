Thursday, August 29, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelFall leaf-peeping New England travel has Americans eyeing 6 states and dates
Travel

Fall leaf-peeping New England travel has Americans eyeing 6 states and dates

admin
By admin
0
2

As summer starts to wind down, the days are getting crisper and the first day of fall, September 22nd, is beginning to creep up.

Millions of tourists flock to rustic New England in hopes of catching the best views of fall foliage.

In 2023, 3.6 million people visited New Hampshire alone in the fall, according to the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

10 ‘MOST FUN’ STATES IN AMERICA: DID YOUR FAVORITE MAKE THIS LIST?

FOX Weather reported that foliage in the Northeast will have a delayed start due to warm temperatures but will be vibrant due to an over-abundance of precipitation.

Heat waves occurring in late summer and early fall can delay the relaxation of chlorophyll production in trees, keeping leaves greener for longer into the season.

stow vt fall

Heat waves occurring in late summer and early fall can delay the relaxation of chlorophyll production in trees, keeping leaves greener for longer into the season, according to FOX Weather. (Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In areas experiencing drought, the stress on trees can alter the timing of leaf shedding and lead to more muted colors.

Dana Honor, travel magazine Visit New England publisher, told Fox News Digital via email that she hopes this year’s leaves have extra-vibrant colors.

“October is the time to head to New England to see some great color.”

“The expectation is the peak will be the days leading up to Halloween in the northern and western-most points of the region and in the days following Halloween for more central, southern, and eastern areas,” Honor said.

new hampshire road leaves

Southern Vermont will be the first state to reach peak leaf viewing on Sept. 24, 2024, according to weather experts.  (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Visit New England has been advising travelers and tourists to discover the Northeast region since 1996. 

Honor said Vermont tends to be the most popular state for fall foliage, followed by New Hampshire and Maine. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle 

“So far this year, we’re seeing Maine slightly outpace New Hampshire, but the season is still early,” Honor said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While the top destinations tend to be the Green Mountains, Vermont, the White Mountains, New Hampshire, Western Maine and the Berkshires in Massachusetts, other spots in New England are also great to see fall foliage.

FALL LEAVES NEW ENGLAND SPLIT

Visit New England publisher Dana Honor says they’re seeing more travelers visit Maine this year. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group)

“While hiking trails and bonfires are incredibly cozy during the cool fall nights, it’s also beautiful to escape to cities like Boston, Newport and Portland to experience the fall colors as you meander the streets or explore the coastline,” said Honor.

Leaf peepers can take in the red, orange and yellow while driving through the region. 

Honor suggests experiencing road trips driving along Route 7, Upper Connecticut River Valley Loop, and the Castine and Penobscot Bay Loop.

HERE ARE THE 10 HAPPIEST CITIES IN AMERICA, WITH SOME ‘ASTONISHING’ LOCATIONS

The Merritt Parkway, which connects New England to New York, is one of the oldest roads in the country, according to the Merritt Parkway Conservancy.

The parkway is known for its scenic sprawling trees and unique bridges

“October is the time to head to New England to see some great color, with our best picks for October 12-15 in the more northern parts of New England and a bit later for southern areas,” a Farmers’ Almanac representative told Fox News Digital.

Check out this list of six states and peak leaf viewing dates. 

Farmers’ Almanac list of peak fall leaves 

Connecticut

October 12 to 28

Maine

Inland: October 1 to 17

Coastal: October 5 to 21

Massachusetts

Inland: October 5 to 21

Coastal: October 12 to 28

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Hampshire

Inland: September 28 to October 9

Coastal: October 5 to 21

Rhode Island

October 12 to 28

Vermont

Northern: September 24 to October 10

Southern: October 5 to 14

Andrew Wulfeck of Fox Weather contributed reporting. 

Source

Previous article
Unique International Collaboration Brings Breakthrough Oral Cholera Vaccine to Market
Next article
Labor Day 2024 travel: These US and international cities are trending vacation destinations
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024