Fall leaf-peeping New England travel has Americans eyeing 6 states and dates

As summer starts to wind down, the days are getting crisper and the first day of fall, September 22nd, is beginning to creep up.

Millions of tourists flock to rustic New England in hopes of catching the best views of fall foliage.

In 2023, 3.6 million people visited New Hampshire alone in the fall, according to the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

FOX Weather reported that foliage in the Northeast will have a delayed start due to warm temperatures but will be vibrant due to an over-abundance of precipitation.

Heat waves occurring in late summer and early fall can delay the relaxation of chlorophyll production in trees, keeping leaves greener for longer into the season.

In areas experiencing drought, the stress on trees can alter the timing of leaf shedding and lead to more muted colors.

Dana Honor, travel magazine Visit New England publisher, told Fox News Digital via email that she hopes this year’s leaves have extra-vibrant colors.

“October is the time to head to New England to see some great color.”

“The expectation is the peak will be the days leading up to Halloween in the northern and western-most points of the region and in the days following Halloween for more central, southern, and eastern areas,” Honor said.

Visit New England has been advising travelers and tourists to discover the Northeast region since 1996.

Honor said Vermont tends to be the most popular state for fall foliage, followed by New Hampshire and Maine.

“So far this year, we’re seeing Maine slightly outpace New Hampshire, but the season is still early,” Honor said.

While the top destinations tend to be the Green Mountains, Vermont, the White Mountains, New Hampshire, Western Maine and the Berkshires in Massachusetts, other spots in New England are also great to see fall foliage.

“While hiking trails and bonfires are incredibly cozy during the cool fall nights, it’s also beautiful to escape to cities like Boston, Newport and Portland to experience the fall colors as you meander the streets or explore the coastline,” said Honor.

Leaf peepers can take in the red, orange and yellow while driving through the region.

Honor suggests experiencing road trips driving along Route 7, Upper Connecticut River Valley Loop, and the Castine and Penobscot Bay Loop.

The Merritt Parkway, which connects New England to New York, is one of the oldest roads in the country, according to the Merritt Parkway Conservancy.

The parkway is known for its scenic sprawling trees and unique bridges.

“October is the time to head to New England to see some great color, with our best picks for October 12-15 in the more northern parts of New England and a bit later for southern areas,” a Farmers’ Almanac representative told Fox News Digital.

Check out this list of six states and peak leaf viewing dates.

Farmers’ Almanac list of peak fall leaves

Connecticut

October 12 to 28

Maine

Inland: October 1 to 17

Coastal: October 5 to 21

Massachusetts

Inland: October 5 to 21

Coastal: October 12 to 28

New Hampshire

Inland: September 28 to October 9

Coastal: October 5 to 21

Rhode Island

October 12 to 28

Vermont

Northern: September 24 to October 10

Southern: October 5 to 14

Andrew Wulfeck of Fox Weather contributed reporting.

