Labor Day 2024 travel: These US and international cities are trending vacation destinations

New statistics show which cities in the United States and beyond are trending spots for Labor Day travel this year.

Booking.com released information about the vacation destinations that most people are looking at as they close out the summer of 2024.

Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the travel company examined search sessions of American travelers between June 22, 2024, and June 29, 2024, for check-in dates around the first weekend of the September holiday.

Nine spots in the United States are trending — with two of them up a significant amount year over year, according to the data.

In terms of international travel, Booking.com said five locations are the most popular right now — with one of the spot’s search data up 802% year over year.

Find out if your Labor Day travel destination made the most searched list.

Trending Labor Day travel destinations, United States

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Las Vegas, Nevada

Panama City, Florida

New York, New York

Orlando, Florida

Destin, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Chicago, Illinois

In no particular order, the nine U.S. cities are popular Labor Day weekend destinations for those looking to get away one last time this summer, according to the source.

Booking.com noted that the search data for Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is up 2% year over year — while data is up 25% year over year for Chicago, Illinois.

International travel data also showed which vacation destinations people are looking for this upcoming holiday weekend.

Trending Labor Day travel destinations, international

Paris, France

Tokyo, Japan

Cancun, Mexico

Barcelona, Spain

London, United Kingdom

Booking.com said these international destinations were top of mind for travelers.

According to the company’s search data, travelers searched Tokyo, Japan 27% more year over year with the main star of the show being Barcelona, Spain, search up 802% year over year.

Angela Cavis, director of communications for Booking.com North America. told Fox News Digital that there were also some surprising newcomers not mentioned on the original list — specifically in Latin America.

“While U.S. hotspots like Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Destin, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois, as well as international favorites such as Tokyo, Paris, and Barcelona continued to maintain strong interest from Memorial Weekend through Labor Day, there have been some surprising newcomers, especially in Latin America,” she said.

Other international potshots Cavis mentioned were Guayaquil, Ecuador; Cali, Colombia; Lima, Peru, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

She said, “These trends highlight a growing desire among American travelers to explore beyond traditional destinations, seeking out rich cultural experiences that offer authentic connections.”

